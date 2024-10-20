Merseyside will be hit by rain and gales as the first named storm of the season arrives on the west coast of the UK.

An amber alert for gale force winds of up to 80mph in Scotland and a yellow alert for rain and wind across parts of England and Wales is in place as Storm Ashley approaches. Liverpool has narrowly missed out on the weather warnings but the region can still expect gusts of up to 55mph on Sunday.

After a wet and windy start to the day, the gales are expected to hit over 50mph by 4pm and will increase into the evening before subsiding in the early hours of Monday morning.

Storm Ashley will initially hit the Republic of Ireland and has therefore been named by the country’s Met Éireann. The area of low pressure will then track north eastwards reaching the UK early on Sunday morning, bringing strong winds and rain.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson, said: “Storm Ashley will bring strong winds for most of the UK on Sunday before it clears on Monday, with a chance of some disruption across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northwest England and West Wales.

“A period of especially strong winds are expected on Sunday afternoon and evening in western Scotland, where gusts could potentially reach 70-80mph in exposed areas and an Amber warning for winds has been issued here. More generally 50-60 mph are possible in some inland areas in other parts of the warning area, especially Northern Ireland and western Scotland, and perhaps up to 60-70 mph along exposed coasts and hills. These strong winds, in conjunction with high spring tides, may cause some disruption.”

The amber warning will be in force from 9am on Sunday until midnight, and the yellow between 3am and midnight. There is “a good chance” of power cuts in the worst hit areas, which could affect mobile phone coverage and buildings will probably be damaged, such as by tiles blowing off roofs. Disruption or cancellations to road, rail, air and ferry services are likely, as well as road and bridge closures.

The stormy weather will clear in Liverpool and Merseyside by around 8am on Monday and the region will enjoy some autumn sunshine, although temperatures will remain around 16°C. The sunny spells are forecast to remain for the rest of the working week.

Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

🌦️ Sunday , October 20: Light rain changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 19°C. Low of 9°C.

, October 20: Light rain changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 19°C. Low of 9°C. ☀️ Monday , October 21: Partly cloudy, changing to sunny by late morning. High of 17°C. Low of 8°C.

, October 21: Partly cloudy, changing to sunny by late morning. High of 17°C. Low of 8°C. ⛅ Tuesday , October 23: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 17°C. Low of 8°C.

, October 23: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 17°C. Low of 8°C. ⛅ Wednesday , October 24: Overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 18°C. Low of 8°C.

, October 24: Overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 18°C. Low of 8°C. ⛅ Thursday, October 25: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. High of 17°C. Low of 6°C.

