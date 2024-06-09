Liverpool weather: Met Office weather forecast for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Anfield
In a matter of days, the world’s biggest superstar will perform her first concert in Liverpool, as part of her sold-out Eras Tour. Taking to the stage at Anfield Stadium, Taylor Swift will perform three gigs - on June 13, 14 and 15 - with tens of thousands of Swifties set to descend on the city.
Concert-goers are expected to dress up as their favourite era, donning pastel pinks and blues for Lover or lilac frocks for Speak Now, and many outfits have been planned on the basis that the sun will shine. But, what will the weather be like in Anfield?
Fans attending Taylor’s opening night on Thursday (June 13) should probably bring a hooded jacket or festival poncho, as it’s looking highly likely that it will rain. According to the Met Office, there is a 60% of showers at 4.00pm - the time the gates will open - and an 80% chance of heavy rain from 10.00pm. With the gig set to end by around 11.00pm, Swifities should be prepared to get wet when heading home.
Friday (June 14) is set to be a little brighter, with a 60% chance of light rain showers and sun at 4.00pm and a 40% chance of the same at 7.00pm. The showers should clear by 10.00pn, with just a 10% chance of rain.
Saturday (June 15) looks like the best show weather wise, with a 40% chance of light rain showers and sun at 4.00pm and just a 10% chance between 7.00pm and 10.00pm.
Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- ⛅ Monday, June 10: Light showers changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 14°C
- ☁️ Tuesday, June 11: Cloudy changing to light showers by early evening. High of 13°C
- ☁️ Wednesday, June 12: Overcast. High of 13°C
- 🌧️ Thursday, June 13: Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime. High of 14°C
- ⛅ Friday, June 14: Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime. High of 16°C
- ⛅ Saturday, June 16: Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 17°C
