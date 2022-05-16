A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued to Merseyside on Monday.

Even though summer is approaching, the immediate weather is expected to be miserable.

This is following a yellow weather warning issued by experts at the Met Office in the early hours of Monday morning.

Here is everything you need to know about the weather warning, including when lightning is expected to strike Liverpool and what to expect.

What weather warning is in place and where?

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.

It covers a large majority of northern England including Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham and Newcastle.

The warning also covers the entirety of Northern Ireland.

What time is the weather warning in place for?

The yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Liverpool and its surrounding Merseyside area will be in place for nine hours from 1.00pm on Monday, 16 May.

What should I expect during the weather warning?

In a statement issued alongside today’s yellow weather warning in Liverpool, the Met Office has issued the following information on what locals should expect:

“Scattered thunderstorms will develop Monday afternoon bringing some disruption to travel in places” it reads.

A good chance that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, which could lead to longer journey times by car or bus

Delays to train services are possible

Some short term loss of power and other services is likely

A chance of some flooding of homes and businesses, or some damage to a few buildings or structures from lightning strikes

What will the weather be like in Liverpool today?

As a whole, the weather in Liverpool is expected to be a mix of good and bad weather throughout the day on Monday.

The city suffer consecutive hours of thunderstorms from 1 pm to 3 pm and 5 pm to 6 pm, but temperatures will be mild and the sun will even make an appearance.

Here is an hour-by-hour breakdown of the weather in Liverpool on Monday, 16 May.

12 pm - cloudy skies, dry and mild (16℃)

1 pm - thunderstorms, wet and mild (18℃)

2 pm - thunderstorms, wet and mild (18℃)

3 pm - thunderstorms, wet and mild (18℃)

4 pm - cloudy skies with sunny intervals, mild (18℃)

5 pm - thunderstorms with sunny intervals, mild (17℃)

6 pm - thunderstorms, wet and mild (18℃)

7 pm - cloudy skies with sunny intervals, mild (17℃)

8 pm - sunny skies, dry and mild (17℃)

9 pm - dry conditions, mild temperatures (16℃)

10 pm - dry conditions, mild temperatures (15℃)

11 pm - dry conditions, mild temperatures (15℃)

What is a yellow weather warning?

If you are left wondering what a yellow weather warning actually means, the Met Office has issued an explanation:

“Yellow warnings can be issued for a range of weather situations” it reads.

“Many are issued when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places.

“Many people may be able to continue with their daily routine, but there will be some that will be directly impacted and so it is important to assess if you could be affected.

“Other yellow warnings are issued when the weather could bring much more severe impacts to the majority of people but the certainty of those impacts occurring is much lower.