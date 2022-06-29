Here is your official weather forecast for Liverpool on Wednesday, 29 June, as per the Met Office.

The summer season has finally arrived on the shores of Merseyside, with some towns and cities throughout the country experiencing hotter-than-normal temperatures as the sun comes out to play.

Liverpool is a city that boasts so many great things to do that will be that much better accompanied with good conditions, so residents have been crossing their fingers for the good weather to continue.

But will it? Here is your Met Office weather forecast in Liverpool on Wednesday, 29 June; as well as an outlook for the rest of the week and the start of July 2022.

What will the weather be like in Liverpool today?

As per the official weather forecast from the Met Office, conditions in Liverpool over the course of Wednesday, 29 June are set to be drowned with heavy showers and cloudy skies.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Liverpool on Wednesday, 29 June:

3:00 pm - cloudy skies and dry conditions (19℃)

4:00 pm - heavy rainfall with wet conditions, cloudy skies (17℃)

5:00 pm - some rainfall with wet conditions, cloudy skies (17℃)

6:00 pm - cloudy skies and dry conditions (17℃)

7:00 pm - cloudy skies and dry conditions (17℃)

8:00 pm - cloudy skies, sunny intervals, dry conditions (17℃)

9:00 pm - cloudy skies and dry conditions (17℃)

10:00 pm - cloudy skies and dry conditions (16℃)

11:00 pm - cloudy skies and dry conditions (15℃)

12:00 am - some rainfall and wet conditions, cloudy skies (15℃)

What is the Met Office weather forecast for the North West of England this week?

Experts at the Met Office have issued the following long-range weather forecast for the rest of this week, commencing from Wednesday, 29 June to Sunday, 3 July 2022.

Describing the overall conditions of the week as ‘sunshine and showers with some locally heavy and breezy gusts of wind’, the weather outlook for the North West looks to be a mix of dry and wet conditions.

“[For the rest of today] Some sunny breaks but also frequent showers which could be locally heavy at times with the risk of thunder. Breezy, but less windy than Tuesday. Temperatures close to the seasonal average.” it reads.

“Showers gradually easing for a time during the evening but remaining rather cloudy. Showers banding together during the second half of the night and pushing eastwards. Highs of 20℃ and minimum temperatures of 9 °C.

“Sunshine and showers for most on Thursday, showers locally heavy with occasional thunder possible. Winds will be generally light. Maximum temperature 20 °C” the Met Office adds.

“Showers will be lighter and less frequent on Friday, before a band of showery rain moves southwards on Saturday.

“Showers becoming less frequent with some decent sunny breaks developing Sunday.”

What is the long-range weather forecast for the United Kingdom?

The Met Office has issued the following long-range weather forecast for the United Kingdom during the period of Sunday, 3 July to Tuesday, 12 July 2022:

“The period will start with scattered showers and sunny spells for most, gradually easing from the west through Sunday. More settled conditions are expected into the start of next week, although with a risk of showers at times continuing in the north” it reads.

“A generally more settled regime persists for much of this period, although occasional spells of more organised cloud and rain may continue to affect northern parts at times.

“Southern and eastern areas are most likely to see a good deal of dry and sunny conditions through the period” the Met Office adds.