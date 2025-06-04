An iconic Liverpool site is being brought back to life.

QUARRY C.I.C, a community focused music venue and arts space, was created 15 years ago, “in response to a lack of musical diversity rising in Liverpool’s music events since the closure of important grassroots venues and clubs”.

The company hosted its events in a venue underneath a disused railway arch on Love Lane from 2020 but announced its closure last November due to new planning agreements that “we cannot fight”. The team told fans “this is not the end” and said: “QUARRY is much greater than its current premises.”

Now, QUARRY has confirmed that it will be relocating to Hardman Street, at the former site of The Magnet club.

In a statement on social media, the QUARRY team said: “Well, the rumours are true…We are so happy to announce that the next phase of QUARRY will take place in the city centre as we relocate to 45 Hardman Street - the former site of iconic Liverpool music venues The Magnet and The Sink Club before it.

“It has been a long road to get here, one filled with uncertainty, and we couldn’t have got here without the support of the QUARRY community - thank you all so much for your continued and unwavering support.”

The site was once home to the Sink Club, the Magnet and, most recently, Hot Water Comedy Club.

The Magnet, 2009. | Google Maps

The QUARRY team continued: “We recognise that this iconic site is steeped in history. We aim to acknowledge what has come before us while also adding something new. Namely, a 250-cap community-focused music venue with high-quality sonics and a forward-thinking programme - right in the bustling city centre.

“As we have said many times before, what has made QUARRY so special are the creative communities, artists, and audiences that have made it home over the past 5 years. We hope that you will join us in this new chapter, as you have previously.

“This is a grassroots project through and through, with musicians, artists and creatives doing the work and coming together to create a space for everyone to enjoy. Right now is a difficult time for our creative community.

“It is with great sadness that we are unable to share this journey with our friend Joe. Joe was a part of our QUARRY family, performing countless gigs and volunteering to help out with our recent building works.

“We’ll be carrying their kindness, creative energy and huge spirit with us as we enter this new era. Everyone look after yourselves and look out for each other, and we will see you soon. Stay tuned for progress and opening updates over the coming weeks.”