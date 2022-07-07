As the rate of positive cases are rising across Merseyside, are you looking to buy and order COVID lateral flow tests? Here is how and where you can get them in the city.

Coronavirus is not a thing of the past. Cases are not just rife in Liverpool and the North West of England but the entirety of the United Kingdom.

COVID lateral flow tests are still a necessity for many, especially in order to minimise its spread amongst the population, especially through friends, family and fellow work colleagues.

A negative test is also required as an entry requirement for a number of countries abroad too, so if you’re hoping for a sunbaked vacation away from Liverpool sometime this summer, you might require a negative lateral flow result to prove you are COVID-free.

LiverpoolWorld has compiled all the information you need to know, such as how to find out if you are eligible for a free lateral flow test kit, and some pharmacies in the city where you can pick some up from.

What are lateral flow tests and how to use them?

Lateral Flow Tests are no longer available free of charge

A lateral flow test is a simple to use diagnostic device that detects the presence of COVID-19 in humans or animals.

They are delivered in kits that often include a swab, a capsule containing liquid, a test tube as well as the device unit itself.

The main steps for conducting a lateral flow test involve a throat and nose swab where you dab it on the tonsils four times on each side, as well as using the same swab to put up your nose.

Please note that you can also decide to only do a nose swab too.

After putting the swab in the test tube, which should have the capsuled liquid inside, you will squirt it out onto the lateral flow device and wait up to 15 minutes for your result.

One red line at the top means that the result is negative, two lines - even if one is very faint - means that the person tested positive for COVID-19. However, if nothing comes up this means that the results are void.

How much do they cost and how can I get lateral flow tests for free?

Throughout the peak of the Covid pandemic, lateral flow tests were totally free for everyone across the United Kingdom as the government stepped up their efforts to tackle the virus.

However, after the immunisation of a large number of the population through jabs and boosters, the need for tests has reduced so they are no longer free for everyone.

To find out if you qualify for free lateral flow testing kits, you must fit one of the following criteria:

You have a health condition which means you are eligible for COVID-19 treatments, such as having symptoms of the virus

If you are going into hospital for a routine inspection or surgery procedure, it should be outlined in a letter whether you require a test

If you work for the NHS or in adult social care employment such as a social worker

You can purchase lateral flow tests from various retailers, sellers and companies: such as Lloyds Pharmacies that sell testing kits from £1.89 per unit or £17 for 10 and Superdrug which prices lateral flows from £1.85 for one and £9.59 for a pack of five.

To see if you are eligible for a free test, visit the official UK government website .

Where can I pick up Covid lateral flow tests in Liverpool?

The main sites that lateral flow tests can be picked up from and purchased in Liverpool is through visiting one of the city’s many pharmacies.

The following are examples of pharmacies in Liverpool that offer lateral flow tests:

Lloyds Pharmacy: 202 Cherry Lane - L4 8SG (0151 226 2051)

Lloyds Pharmacy: Woolton Street - L25 5QA (0151 428 1220)

Lloyds Pharmacy: 225 Lower House Lane - L11 2SF (0151 546 2294)

Lloyds Pharmacy: 112 E Prescot Road - L14 5PT (0151 220 4308)

Woolton Late Night Pharmacy: 267 Hunts Cross Avenue - L25 9ND (0151 428 5955)

Kays Pharmacy: 127 London Road - L3 8JA (0151 207 2212)

Cohens Chemist: 30 Argyle Street - L1 5DL (0151 709 3120)

Superdrug Pharmacy: 17 Parker Street - L1 1DJ (0151 709 1240)