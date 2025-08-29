An historic Liverpool pub has reopened after being closed for months.

Ye Cracke closed in April of this year, after being bought by new owners. The 19th century venue on Rice Street is famed for being where John Lennon used to go when he was in art school nearby, even taking Cynthia, his first wife, there on their first date.

The pub, described by the new owners as one of the city’s ‘most legendary’ has undergone months of essential structural repairs and a “subtle” refurbishment. Now, it has finally reopened to the public.

Ye Cracke, Liverpool. | calflier001, CC BY-SA 2.0

Announcing the news on social media this week, the team said: “We’re 95% there and well, everyone started coming in so may as well open then! Come on then, let’s have a pint.”

Locals quickly took to the comments to celebrate, with one writing: “Can’t wait to come back!!” Another added: “Cracking job guys.”