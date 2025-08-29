One of Liverpool's most legendary pubs Ye Cracke opens after being shut for months

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
An historic Liverpool pub has reopened after being closed for months.

Ye Cracke closed in April of this year, after being bought by new owners. The 19th century venue on Rice Street is famed for being where John Lennon used to go when he was in art school nearby, even taking Cynthia, his first wife, there on their first date.

The pub, described by the new owners as one of the city’s ‘most legendary’ has undergone months of essential structural repairs and a “subtle” refurbishment. Now, it has finally reopened to the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ye Cracke, Liverpool.placeholder image
Ye Cracke, Liverpool. | calflier001, CC BY-SA 2.0

Announcing the news on social media this week, the team said: “We’re 95% there and well, everyone started coming in so may as well open then! Come on then, let’s have a pint.”

Locals quickly took to the comments to celebrate, with one writing: “Can’t wait to come back!!” Another added: “Cracking job guys.”

Related topics:LiverpoolPubsSocial mediaWriting
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice