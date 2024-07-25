Amadou Onana | Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The Belgian signed for Aston Villa in a deal worth £50m.

Former Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has claimed the European Championships was a chance to ‘accelerate’ his career following his move to Aston Villa.

Onana, 22, left Everton to join Aston Villa as he secured a £50m move following two seasons at Goodison Park. He joined from Lille in 2022 for £35m and made 72 appearances across two full campaigns under Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche.

He had previously hinted at wanting a move to a bigger club in the future and it’s clear his potential was going to eventually carry him to a prominent club in European football. The likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have all been linked with a move before Villa and, regardless of whether Villa falls below those clubs, he will compete in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Following his move, he has spoken out with some comments that could anger Everton fans. His words hinted that he felt better at a higher level, rather than Everton. Speaking to La Derniere Heure, relayed by Het Nieuwsblad (h/t Sport Witness), he opened up on how Belgium helped him to secure a move away. “The European Championships boosted my value, I’m convinced of that. My performance at the Euros was in balance with the player I am and the quality I have.

“At Everton, we often played a completely different style of football. I was able to show all my qualities at the Euros. I was enjoying myself on the pitch, and I think it showed. I was confident it would accelerate my future.”