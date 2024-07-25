'Accelerated my future' - £50m ex-Everton ace explains how Euro 2024 helped secure his transfer
Former Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has claimed the European Championships was a chance to ‘accelerate’ his career following his move to Aston Villa.
Onana, 22, left Everton to join Aston Villa as he secured a £50m move following two seasons at Goodison Park. He joined from Lille in 2022 for £35m and made 72 appearances across two full campaigns under Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche.
He had previously hinted at wanting a move to a bigger club in the future and it’s clear his potential was going to eventually carry him to a prominent club in European football. The likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have all been linked with a move before Villa and, regardless of whether Villa falls below those clubs, he will compete in the UEFA Champions League this season.
Following his move, he has spoken out with some comments that could anger Everton fans. His words hinted that he felt better at a higher level, rather than Everton. Speaking to La Derniere Heure, relayed by Het Nieuwsblad (h/t Sport Witness), he opened up on how Belgium helped him to secure a move away. “The European Championships boosted my value, I’m convinced of that. My performance at the Euros was in balance with the player I am and the quality I have.
“At Everton, we often played a completely different style of football. I was able to show all my qualities at the Euros. I was enjoying myself on the pitch, and I think it showed. I was confident it would accelerate my future.”
Everton have already signed Tim Iroegbunam from Villa this summer but the 19-year-old is an inexperienced young talent who isn’t able to replace Onana just yet. Idrissa Gueye has extended his deal for another year and Dyche has recruited Jesper Lindstrom, Jack Harrison and Iliman Ndiaye are all good attacking options but the attention will turn to a strong midfield addition. One player who has been linked, again, is Kalvin Philips. Interest has dissipated for the Manchester City midfielder but he remains in limbo under Pep Guardiola. With more talented attackers on the pitch, a better passer from deep would be beneficial and Phillips more than fits the bill.
