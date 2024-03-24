Alli, Danjuma, Gueye: Everton injury latest, Dyche comments and possible return dates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everton are hoping for some positive news on the injury front as Sean Dyche prepares to take his side to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Toffees make the long trip to the south coast knowing a potentially crucial run of games lies in wait as they face the likes of Burnley, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Merseyside rivals Liverpool over the next month. First and foremost is the visit to the Vitality Stadium as Dyche's men look to secure what could be a vital win in their battle against relegation.

As it stands in the wake of Nottingham Forest's four-point deduction, Everton sit two places and four points above the relegation zone and they will hope their fight to avoid the drop will be aided by the return of two players. With days to go until the Bournemouth game, LiverpoolWorld looks at the latest injury updates and sees who could be in line to return this weekend.

Idrissa Gueye - Groin injury

The Senegal international has not featured since last month's 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion as a groin injury ruled him out of the defeats against West Ham United and Manchester United prior to the international break. Speaking ahead of the loss at Old Trafford, Toffees boss Dyche admitted the midfielder had a chance of featuring against Erik ten Hag's side and that should mean Gueye will be ready to return to contention after the international Possible return date: 30th March - Bournemouth (A)

Arnaut Danjuma - Ankle injury

The Everton midfielder has not featured since the 0-0 draw against Fulham and his foot injury will likely rule him out until next month

The six-times capped Netherlands international has been out of action since the Toffees battled to a goalless draw at Fulham in January. An ankle injury has left him watching on from the sidelines as Dyche's side have been unable to pick up a win in his absence but there is genuine hope he will return by the end of the month. Speaking ahead of the international break, Dyche said of Danjuma: "There's a chance (of returning at Bournemouth), definitely. He's doing very well. He's working very hard. He's pleased with how it's going as well, which is always a good sign. We are hopeful, but we will see.' Possible return date: 30th March - Bournemouth (A)

Dele Alli - Groin injury

The former England international has endured a torrid time with injuries in recent years and spoke openly about his mental health struggles.