A replacement for Casemiro is required and Onana could be an effective addition to the side.

The Everton midfielder has been linked with moves to Man Utd, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has hinted at an exit from Merseyside this summer ahead of Euro 2024.

Onana has been selected to represent his country at the European Championships in Germany next month and will be a key figure in midfield alongside Kevin De Bruyne & Co. He has enjoyed a strong campaign under Sean Dyche and has clearly improved on his first season in English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he has been repeatably linked with a move away from Everton and given that the club’s financial issues stipulate that they must sell before June 30 to comply with profit and sustainability rules, Onana looks the most likely player to depart. And his latest comments for Belgium publication HLN have only added fuel to the fire.

“That happens almost automatically. At previous tournaments you have seen that the players who did well moved up to the top clubs. That's something I strive for. I feel like presenting myself to the European top and showing what I have to offer. This European Championship is a stage.”

He also claimed he is ready to make a big impact for his country on the big stage. “I'm always ready for these kinds of big tournaments. These are the matches that every football player wants to play. There are players who have played fifty games this season, who have also played in the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League. With Everton we didn't have European football. That might be a small advantage for me.”

Belgium are nicknamed ‘The Red Devils’ but Manchester United, who also share the same nickname, are ready to make their move for the midfielder this summer. Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have all been credited with an interest and he could fetch up to £45m-50m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad