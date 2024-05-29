Everton begin 'discussions' over Burnley defender after Jarrad Branthwaite transfer news
Everton are reportedly in talks to sign Burnley defender Maxime Esteve following their Premier League relegation.
Esteve was part of Vincent Kompany’s side who were relegated back to the Championship after one season alongside Luton Town and Sheffield United. Like many other players who faced the drop, they will be hoping to return to the Premier League this summer by forcing a move and Everton may be about to strengthen at the back according to reports in France.
Famed outlet L’Equipe have claimed that West Ham United and Everton are in the running to sign the 22-year-old this summer. Originally, he was loaned from Montpellier on a season-long-deal but, on May 21, Burnley trigger their option-to-buy. Initial discussions are said to be underway but given he is a tall, young and left-footed centre-back, it could lead us to believe they are identifying players in case Jarrad Branthwaite departs this summer.
Earlier today, Sky Sports News reported that Manchester United were very interested in a deal. What is more pressing is the fact that Everton need to sell before June 30 to comply with profit and sustainability rules.
Lyall Thomas at Sky Sports wrote that Branthwaite is thought to be valued in the region of £60m-£70m by Everton, who must sell one of their main assets before the end of June to stay in line with PSR.
Hull City’s Jacob Greaves has been another defender from the Championship linked who is also tall and left-footed. Despite an underwhelming campaign with Burnley, Esteve managed to rank within the 92nd percentile in Europe for interceptions, in the 72nd percentile for progressive carries, the 83rd percentile for tackles and interceptions and the 84th percentile for dribblers tackled. Burnley as an outfit were not good enough last season but Esteve has potential and will be a better, more experienced defender after finishing his first full season in the Premier League.
