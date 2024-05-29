Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

Everton’s latest news surrounding their star defender has forced them to look at signings.

Everton are reportedly in talks to sign Burnley defender Maxime Esteve following their Premier League relegation.

Esteve was part of Vincent Kompany’s side who were relegated back to the Championship after one season alongside Luton Town and Sheffield United. Like many other players who faced the drop, they will be hoping to return to the Premier League this summer by forcing a move and Everton may be about to strengthen at the back according to reports in France.

Famed outlet L’Equipe have claimed that West Ham United and Everton are in the running to sign the 22-year-old this summer. Originally, he was loaned from Montpellier on a season-long-deal but, on May 21, Burnley trigger their option-to-buy. Initial discussions are said to be underway but given he is a tall, young and left-footed centre-back, it could lead us to believe they are identifying players in case Jarrad Branthwaite departs this summer.

Earlier today, Sky Sports News reported that Manchester United were very interested in a deal. What is more pressing is the fact that Everton need to sell before June 30 to comply with profit and sustainability rules.

Lyall Thomas at Sky Sports wrote that Branthwaite is thought to be valued in the region of £60m-£70m by Everton, who must sell one of their main assets before the end of June to stay in line with PSR.