‘Still a few weeks away’ - Arsenal boss confirms key absentee for Everton clash

The Arsenal manager spoke to the press today ahead of the weekend’s action.

Mikel Arteta has confirmed the injury status of two key Arsenal figures ahead of their game against Everton this weekend.

The two sides will meet at Goodison Park on Sunday, with Sean Dyche hoping to achieve a repeat result from his first game in charge last season, as the Toffees secured a one-goal victory back in February.

In fact, Everton have won four of their last five games against the Gunners at home but will need a strong performance after losing three of their four games so far in the league this season.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the game, Arteta revealed the status of his squad after the international break, including the fitness of Thomas Partey.

“All good. They all came back well and all trained today, so they’re in a good place.”

When asked about midfielder Partey, he confirmed he will not be available for the trip to Goodison Park: “He’s still a few weeks away. He’s got a muscle injury and he’s progressing well but he’s still a few weeks away. The rest are available.”

In terms of one of their key figures, there was a question mark next to Saka’s name, given he only played 20 minutes for England during the win over Scotland.

“He’s fine. He trained normally today so nothing to report there. Every player has pains or issues. That’s normal in elite sports, but nothing to worry about.”

For Everton, Dyche confirmed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jarrad Branthwaite and Lewis Dobbin are all available after recovering from minor knocks and will be a part of the matchday squad this weekend.

However, he is still without Leeds United loan-ee Jack Harrison, who is back training after a long lay-off, as well as both Dele Alli (fitness) and Seamus Coleman (knee).

