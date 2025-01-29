Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton injury update on Orel Mangala after the midfielder was forced off in a 1-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League.

Everton have reportedly suffered a hammer blow after learning the extent of Orel Mangala’s injury.

The on-loan Lyon midfielder suffered a knee issue in last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. He was forced off in the 81st minute and manager David Moyes admitted that Mangala’s issue did not look good.

Mangala reports

The Belgium international has underwent further tests - and it is now good news according to Nieuwsblad. It is suggested that Mangala has torn his cruciate ligament, which will sideline him for at least six months. Everton have still to provide an official update.

After arriving from Lyon on summer transfer deadline day, Mangala has made 21 appearances for the Toffees - 16 have been starts - and scored once. The 26-year-old made eye-catching improvements and forged an encouraging partnership with Idrissa Gana Gueye in Everton’s engine room. But that alliance will now seemingly be broken, with Mangala set to miss the rest of the season.switch and do everything he can to come back stronger.

It’s a major disappointment for the Blues, who also lost Dominic Calvert-Lewin to a hamstring injury at Brighton. Moyes was also not optimistic on the extent of the striker’s problem after he limped out in the 13th minute. “They don’t look great either of them,” Moyes said. But they’ll get assessed first thing (on Sunday) and then we’ll make a decision. They seem like they’re not the best, either of them, at the moment.

“We’ve had a difficult day and, if we’d actually come away and not got a result today, it would have felt much sorer because of the couple of injuries we’ve picked up. That was great credit to the players, their effort and commitment to get a result under the circumstances.”

Attacking issues

Meanwhile, Chelsea loanee Armando Broja is unavailable until around April with an ankle injury. Everton have been in talks with the London side over ending the loan deal but an agreement has still to be reached.

What’s more, Moyes revealed before Brighton that Dwight McNeil could require surgery. The attacking midfielder has not played for Everton since the start of December having been troubled by an ongoing knee complaint.

Moyes said: “It looks like Dwight is probably going to have to have some surgery on his knee. Today he’s tried so it looks like we’re going to have to get him back to the specialist. I’m saying surgery, the specialist might decide something else, but he’s going to go back to see the specialist again.

“It’s a real blow because we need him back for things like deliveries and set-plays but for his general play. By all accounts, he’s performed really well and not to have him is a big blow.

“I was only told this about half-an-hour before I came into the press conference. He was out this morning on the grass trying to get going and didn’t feel right. They were always saying if he didn’t come through today, we’d take him back to the specialist.

“If you get opened up, I don’t think people come back quicker than four-to-six weeks if they get opened up. My general feeling is that they don’t feel it’s something so bad - it’s not like he has got a cruciate or anything like that. Hopefully, he will be OK.”

In other news, Everton are said to be keen to sign a Premier League striker ahead of the January window closing.