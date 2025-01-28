Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and West Ham United are all reportedly keen to sign Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

Everton have been handed a potential boost should they aim to pursue a deal for Evan Ferguson.

The Toffees are in need of a new striker, with Beto the only current fit option. Dominic Calvert-Lewin was forced off in the 13th minute of last weekend's 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion. Calvert-Lewin sustained a hamstring injury and manager David Moyes was not too optimistic over the extent of the 11-cap England international.

Meanwhile, Armando Broja - on loan from Chelsea - is sidelined until around April with an ankle problem. What's more, Youssef Chermiti has not played a single senior game all season, having sustained a thigh issue after missing the opening three months of the season with a freak foot injury.

Ferguson linked

Evan Ferguson has been a name who has been linked with Everton. The 20-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Brighton and recently been unavailable with an ankle complaint. It has been reported that the Seagulls are open to loaning out Ferguson for him to get regular minutes under his belt.

Everton are not the only club in the January transfer window chasing a new striker. West Ham United are reported suitors, with Graham Potter handing Ferguson his debut when he was in charge at Brighton. Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest. But according to The Telegraph, the Republic of Ireland international would be reluctant to join Spurs.That is because he believes he would currently be second-choice to Richarlison and drop further down the pecking order when Dominic Solanke returns from a knee injury in around five weeks.

Loan issues

However, if Everton wanted to pursue a deal for Ferguson, they would need to free up a domestic loan spot. The Blues are in talks with Chelsea over ending Broja’s deal have have discussed a fresh terms to bring in either Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall or Carney Chukuwemeka from the Stamford Bridge outfit. Everton also have Jack Harrison on a season-long loan from Leeds United. There is no break clause in the deal, though. The winger has not registered a goal or assist this season and has been an unused substitute in the previous two matches.

Ferguson burst onto the scene in the 2022-23 season when he fired 10 goals in 25 appearances for Brighton. But this term, he has netted only once in 14 outings, with Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro and Georgino Rutter the preferred options up front. Speaking on Ferguson’s mood on the south coast, head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “When I see him he is in good spirits but of course injuries don’t help your mood and your shape, so not only physically but also mentally it is a tough time for him but I am sure he will get through it.”

Moyes has admitted that he wants to add attacking options to his Everton squad to ensure a Premier League relegation battle is avoided. The triumph over Brighton moved the Blues seven points above the drop zone and they prepare to face Leicester City at Goodison Park on Saturday.