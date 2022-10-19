The Toffees defeat on Tyneside brought a negative response from one former Goodison Park favourite.

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman could not hide his frustration as he assessed his old club’s performance in their 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

The Toffees made a promising start against the in-form Magpies but found themselves a goal down at half-time after Miguel Almiron’s stunning finish beat Jordan Pickford just after the half-hour mark. Just as they had during the first-half, Frank Lampard’s men made a strong start to the second period but left their former long-serving midfielder frustrated by their decision-making in the final third.

The post-match stats do not make for good reading for Lampard and his players after they managed just one shot during the whole game and failed to test Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope, despite enjoying some pressure as the final stages of the game approached. Osman hit out at Toffees players for ‘not taking responsibility’ in attacking positions and described that as ‘not what you expect from a Premier League club’.

He told Amazon Prime: “It was a frustrating game. Everton grew into it in the second-half. They started the game well, but grew into the second-half, took possession of the ball but the games are won and lost at both ends of the pitch, in the penalty areas and that’s now two full games Everton have gone without managing a shot on target.

“It’s below what you expect from a Premier League club. (There are) too many times where they get towards the top end of the pitch and make poor decisions or not taking responsibility to take a shot, turning back, passing sideways and ending up where they came from. I am very frustrated.”

