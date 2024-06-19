Getty Images

Everton’s latest transfer target is currently with Belgium at Euro 2024.

Everton hold an interest in Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx who is set to leave this summer.

The Belgian midfielder is currently competing alongside teammates Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku at Euro 2024 but he was an unused substitute in their opening defeat to Slovakia. Having spent the 2022/23 campaign at AC Milan on loan, he returned to Wolfsburg and featured 26 times in all competitions last season but it has been a frustrating time for the 21-year-old.

He managed just 11 appearances at Milan and now he looks set to depart as he only has one year left on his current deal. According to Belgium journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Everton are eyeing a move for Wolfsburg midfielder Vranckx this summer transfer window alongside Napoli and Fiorentina. No bids have been made and the Toffees hold an interest.

This comes almost a year after AC Milan failed to trigger their option-to-buy clause following his loan spell; he was available for just €12m (£9m) but after failing to force his way into contention, he was allowed to return. Everton are in need of midfielders after Dele Alli and Andre Gomes’ departures, boasting just four senior central midfielders for the three positions that Sean Dyche has operated with.

He spoke out on his future in 2022, detailing how he wants to pave a career at Wolfsburg. “I hope to become and stay as a starter (in Wolfsburg’s XI),” he told Walfoot. “We play with two number sixes and I’m mainly defensive. I have to organise things behind. I prefer to play more attacking. But, if that’s what the coach expects of me, I have to stay at the back. I don’t care about these Premier League rumours. It’s my agent who takes care of it.”

Plus, when speaking in March, he revealed how much he enjoys living in Germany and how much his family’s presence has helped him to settle after a difficult loan spell. “It was a major step for me. I didn’t have my family with me in Germany, and I had to get used to a lot of new things. You don’t just have to learn a new language – you have to understand German culture and football.

“My brother is living with me in Germany and that definitely helps me – I get on well with him and can talk to him about anything. Overall I’m really happy that I made this decision and that I’m here in Wolfsburg.”