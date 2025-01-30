Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton injury news on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Orel Mangala, Dwight McNeil, Youssef Chermiti, Tim Iroegbunam and Seamus Coleman.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just as Everton’s injury list appeared to be improving, they were handed two fresh problems in last weekend’s 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Orel Mangala were forced off at the AMEX Stadium and manager David Moyes admitted they would have been even tougher to take had three points not been accrued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Moyes returned as manager, the Toffees have moved seven points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. But the Scot knows that there is still plenty of work to do and wants new recruits before the transfer window closes on Monday 3 February.

It remains to be seen as to whether Everton will bring in any fresh faces before they face 17th-placed Leicester City at Goodison Park on Saturday. As a result, Moyes could have depleted numbers to select from and will be hoping to get players back as quickly as possible. With that in mind, here’s a look at the currently injury situation, with seven players presently absent.

Tim Iroegbunam - foot

The midfielder hasn't played for the Toffees for approaching four months because of a stress fracture of the foot. Iroegbunam has returned to training although he wasn't named on the bench at Brighton. Another week of building under his belt could see him return this weekend.

Potential return game: Leicester (H), Saturday 1 February.

Youssef Chermiti - thigh

The striker will be desperate to get back to fitness given the issues to the current squad. Chermiti has yet to make a senior appearance this season, having required foot surgery in August after picking up a freak injury. Then earlier this month, the Portugal youth international sustained a thigh problem which former manager Sean Dyche admitted that Chermiti would be out for 'weeks'. He was not spotted in training pre-Brighton.

Potential return: February.

Seamus Coleman - muscle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Everton captain has endured fitness problems aplenty this season and has managed only four appearances. Coleman has not been available since his heroic performance in the 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Boxing Day.

Potential return: February.

Dwight McNeil - knee

The key attacker hasn't made an appearance since the 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on 4 December. McNeil has been unable to shake off his problem and continue to feel pain when attempting to train last week. Moyes admitted that the ex-Burnley man may require surgery and that would see him out for at least another four weeks.

Potential return: Late February.

Armando Broja - ankle

The striker has had little luck with injuries. He arrived at Goodison Park on loan from Chelsea with an Achilles problem. And after returning to full fitness, he was stretchered off in a 2-0 FA Cup win over Peterborough. Broja's injury timeframe was estimated to be 10-12 weeks and Everton have been in discussions with Chelsea over ending his loan. However, a resolution has still to be reached and, as things stand, Broja will see out the rest of the season at L4.

Potential return: Late March/ April.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - hamstring

It was a hammer blow to Moyes’ plan when the centre-forward limped out in the 13th minute against Brighton. Calvert-Lewin had been rejuvenated since Moyes’ return and scored a superb goal against Tottenham. The Everton boss was not optimistic over the 11-cap England international’s issue and he could be set for a prolonged period on the treatment table.

Potential return: N/A.

Orel Mangala - knee

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The on-loan Lyon midfield also suffered a setback at Brighton. Mangala has been impressive since his arrival and established himself as a regular starter. Reports in his Belgium suggest that the 26-year-old has torn his cruciate ligament and that will rule him out for the rest of the season if correct.

Potential return: N/A.