Everton’s former boss is set to return to the Premier League for the rest of the season

Chelsea are set to appoint Frank Lampard as their interim manager until the end of the season, according to reports. The 44-year-old has been out of work since he was sacked by Everton in January.

Lampard spent less than a year at Goodison Park after replacing Rafael Benitez and managed to guide the Toffees to safety in his first season in charge. However, he was dismissed almost 12 months later when the club faced another relegation battle and had only picked up one win in 11 games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lampard’s arrival at Stamford Bridge will be his third as both a. player and a manager, having spent two-and-a-half years in the hot seat prior to taking the job at Everton. The former midfielder led the Blues to a fourth place finish and an FA Cup final defeat but was sacked half way through the next season when they sat ninth in the Premier League.

Lampard will now be handed a brief second chance in the English capital, with Chelsea’s main focus likely to be their Champions League quarter-final tie with Real Madrid as they sit mid-table in the top flight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chelsea and Everton have already met twice this season so fans won’t be reuniting with their former manager in the next couple of months. However, the Blues will take on the Toffees’ relegation rivals in Wolves, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.