Everton transfer news: The striker has been at the club since 2017 but could exit next summer.

Everton are reportedly in talks with Dominic Calvert-Lewis over a new deal. The former Sheffield United academy graduate has been in limbo over his future over the past eight months. With his deal set to expire at the end of this season, he can agree a pre-contract in January with other clubs.

He cost just £1.5m back when he signed and his return of 70 goals in 255 appearances has been well worth the minute investment the club made seven years ago. However, now 27, he has failed to ever return anywhere near the level saw in the 2020/21 campaign where Carlo Ancelotti got the best out of him as he produced 16 goals in the league - a figure that doubled last season’s tally which was his highest since. One positive is that his injury issues look to be behind him, as he has been a consistent starter across the past 6 months. And now, according to Football Insider, there are talks ongoing between Calvert-Lewin and the club. He will face stiff competition from loanee Armando Broja when he becomes match-ready next month, but he could easily sign on and be the starting striker.

This summer saw interest from a number of clubs including Newcastle and Manchester United as well as Brentford and West Ham. It is said that the club want to retain key players with the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite signing a new deal last season. It is a little less straightforward with Calvert-Lewin who is among the club’s highest earners.

Sean Dyche had contemplated the idea that the club might have to sell the striker during the summer, saying, “Any offer of a certain level would have to be still looked at by the club,” the Everton manager said when asked about Calvert-Lewin’s future. “We are in a better position because of player trading and how much we have lowered the wages but it is not solved. Therefore there would still be a moment where the big people at the club get a phone call and then it is down to them.”

Given his history with the club, perhaps he will desire the opportunity to help usher in a new era at their new ground after leaving Goodison Park at the end of this season.