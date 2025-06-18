Everton are among the clubs who are showing interest in the La Liga centre-forward.

Two Premier League clubs have reportedly set their sights on an Everton summer transfer target.

The Toffees are set to have a very busy window, with current options depleted. As things stand, eight members of the 2024-25 season’s squad that finished 13th in the Premier League have departed. In addition, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Michael Keane appear as if they will also leave.

Things are quiet so far for Everton but movement is expected to accelerate in the coming weeks. A new striker is high on David Moyes’ wish list as the Toffees prepare to move to their new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. Calvert-Lewin is poised to depart at the end of his contract, while Everton opted against signing Armando Broja on a permanent basis after his underwhelming loan spell from Chelsea. Beto is the only current senior centre-forward, with Youssef Chermiti lacking experience and being plagued by injury last term.

Everton missed out on the signing of Liam Delap, who opted to join Chelsea for £30 million from Ipswich Town. It means Moyes’s side are looking for alternatives, with one being Thierno Barry of Villarreal.

The 22-year-old fired 19 goals in 41 appearances for the Yellow Submarine as they finished fifth in La Liga and qualified for the Champions League. Barry has only been at Villarreal for a year after joining from FC Basel but has attracted interest from Everton. He has a £35 million in his contract.

However, it has been reported that there are more Premier League outfits hovering. It is claimed by Spanish outlet Fichajes that Moyes’ former club West Ham United and Crystal Palace are keen. The former have only Niclas Fullkrug as an out-and-out option, with Danny Ings leaving and Michail Antonio out of contract.

Palace, meanwhile, are said to be interested if Jean-Philippe Mateta is to move on, having been linked with Manchester United. Newly-promoted Leeds United, Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also said to be interested in Barry, who scored a late winner for France under-21s in a 3-2 win over Georgia at the European Championships last weekend.

Everton have also been linked with Stuttgart marksman Nick Woltemade, who has netted four goals in two games for Germany at the Under-21 Euros.