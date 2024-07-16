The Everton keeper has been hailed for his England career. | Getty Images

Former Premier League and England goalkeeper David James has claimed that Jordan Pickford is easily the best English keeper of all time.

Pickford was heartbroken after England’s late defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final and was seen struggling to contain his emotions after the full-time whistle and was hailed by fans for his performance.

The ex-Sunderland shot-stopper was one of Gareth Southgate’s best performers on the night, making a few crucial saves including two from 17-year-old superstar Yamine Lamal. His form in recent years has been exemplary; he’s been Everton’s Player of the Season for three seasons in a row and continues to be one of the club’s most important players.

During the tournament, Pickford broke a historic record as he became the all-time leader for appearances for England keepers at major tournaments - surpassing Peter Shilton. And James, who earned 53 caps for his country, has claimed Pickford is ‘easily’ the best keeper in England’s history.

He told Best Online Poker Sites: “Jordan Pickford, statistically to start with, is easily the best goalkeeper England have ever had,” he said. “He’s been making terrific saves for England for years now and we saw that on Sunday night against Spain again. Gordon Banks made an amazing save for England in the 1970 World Cup against Brazil and is likewise among the best, but he only ever played in one final in 1966, whereas Jordan has been there for two.

“Pickford’s influence to get England into finals of major tournaments have been pivotal as well, whether it be penalty saves in shootouts, as we saw against Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, or his distribution with the ball at his feet, so yes, I think he’s naturally the best goalkeeper we have ever had for this country.”

Pickford has given fans plenty of incredible moments, including making saves in every England penalty shootout they’ve been involved in across the Southgate-era. He’s never let England down and has been a big part of the revival of international success in this country - and will continue to be in the coming years.