Everton are in talks over signing Carlos Alcaraz from Brazilian club Flamengo.

Everton boss David Moyes has broken his silence on the pursuit of Charly Alcaraz.

The Toffees are closing in on signing the attacking midfielder from Flamengo. On Friday, the Brazilian outfit suggested on social media that they had agreed a deal with Everton for Alcaraz to join on loan with an obligation to buy if certain stipulations are met.

Yet the Blues certainly did not lack firepower as they cruised to a 4-0 win over Leicester City to move 10 points above the Premier League relegation zone. Despite being without Dominic Calvert-Lewin because of a hamstring injury, Beto stepped up to fire a double while Abdoulaye Doucoure netted the fastest goal in club history when opening the scoring after 10.18 seconds. Iliman Ndiaye then put the gloss on the triumph in the dying embers.

Conversations ongoing

But Moyes still wants more players through the door before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday. And he has confirmed that Everton are in talks with Alcaraz but there’s still not a full agreement in place. The Toffees manager said at his post-match press conference: “I'm hearing there are ongoing conversations at the moment. I don't think there is anything confirmed or definite or not done. I might find out some more later today. We are trying to add some bodies to what we've got.”

Moyes secured a third victory in four games since returning as Everton manager. The Toffees have had an upturn in confidence, having also defeated Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion.

There were fears when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was forced off with a hamstring issue against Brighton. The striker is set to be sidelined for a prolonged period and with Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti also unavailable, it has left Beto has the only fit centre-forward.

Beto has had his struggles since joining Everton from Udinese in the summer of 2023. But he stepped up superbly against Leicester with two composed finishes in the first half. Moyes was delighted for the Guinea-Bissau international, who was linked with a Goodison Park departure earlier in the January transfer window.

Moyes’ verdict

The Scot told BBC Sport: “When you get a goal so quickly it’s a great confidence boost. Great start. We backed it up with the second goal which allows us to play. We were a bit unlucky to score a few more at that time. At times our first-half performance was very good.

“I’m really pleased for Beto because I’m only just getting to know him. He’s probably felt it’s been difficult for him. We need someone to score goals – we’re short on centre forwards and losing Dom was a big blow – he came in and took his goals very well.

“We’ve played well in games. We’ve passed it well and made opportunities to score. I’m glad with the way we’re playing. We’re doing a lot of good things. There’s a lot we can try to make better. The job is to make sure we’re a Premier League team. The last three results will go a long way to making that happen.”