Everton announce official season ticket prices for Bramley-Moore Dock

Everton FC news: The new stadium will signal a new era for the club alongside the proposed takeover.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton have released their season ticket prices for the 2025/26 campaign for Bramley-Moore Dock.

Fans are awaiting the move from Goodison Park, Everton’s home since 1892, to the new stadium which is set to be an upgrade capacity-wise. Goodison holds 39,572 which pales in comparison to the 52,888 available capacity which will help bring more fans in week in, week out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But will they be a fan of the new pricing? According to the Liverpool ECHO, the Friedkin Group have had no say on the pricing policy. It has been based upon two years’ worth of work, engaging supporters with surveys, data workshop and crunching the numbers.

A club statement read: “The move from Goodison means an end to any obstructed view seats, and a revolutionised matchday experience for fans that will include wide, expansive concourses, extensive wi-fi and mobile phone connectivity, and an unparalleled range of best-in-class food and drink offerings, further details of which will be shared in the coming months.”

As with previous seasons, season ticket members and supporters on the club's season ticket waiting list - who become eligible to purchase - will be able to spread the cost of their season ticket thanks to a range of Direct Debit options (a transaction fee will apply for the latter).

What is interesting is that fans can using Virtual Venue , an immersive online tool that allows supporters to see and compare views from seating areas across Everton Stadium, to get a feel for how the stadium will look. To find out more, or to check out views using Virtual Venue, you can go to evertonfc.com/virtualvenue .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of the prices, the cheapest ticket is the U11 tariff in the family stand for £199; all of the stands cost the same for this age group. While the most costly is the £900 option for adults (22+) for either of the lower West Stand or lower East Stand. The junior tariff (11-17) ranges from £256-£360, the youth tariff (14-21) is only available in the South Stand lower for £570.

The young adult tariff (18-21) ranges from £480-675, with the seniors (65+) paying the same. For adults, which is the most expensive, it varies from £640-£900 and fans will be able to get on the waiting lists from January.