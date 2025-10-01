Early injury news for Everton and Crystal Palace | Getty Images

An early look at the current injury and fitness news for Everton and Crystal Palace ahead of their meeting this weekend.

Everton are now four games without a win in all competitions following their latest result against West Ham in the Premier League. The Toffees were held to a 1-1 draw at the Hill Dickinson Stadium by the current relegation candidates.

David Moyes will be eager to get his side’s next victory on the board but a tough opponent looms this weekend. Crystal Palace will hope to make it back-to-back wins over Merseyside clubs after toppling Liverpool at Selhurst Park.

The high-flying Eagles are now XX games undefeated and are on track for an impressive season based on what we’ve seen so far. Palace have moved up to third in the Premier League table, and after beating reigning champions Liverpool, they are the only club in the league yet to lose a game this season.

Oliver Glasner’s side have Europa League business to attend to before they face Everton on Sunday. We’ve rounded up the latest squad fitness updates for both sides ahead of their meeting on the Liverpool waterfront.

Everton ‘disappointed’ with Jarrad Branthwaite injury

Everton remain without star defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is still yet to make his first appearance of the 2025/26 season. Speaking ahead of their meeting with West Ham, Moyes confirmed the centre-back would not be available and it seems there’s still a while to go before he will be match ready, too.

“We're disappointed he sort of re-injured himself. We've had to look after it. We'll get him back. It's just disappointing. He's a really important player for us,” the manager said on Friday.

Moyes confirmed Branthwaite’s rehabilitation has been going well but both he and Merlin Rohl ‘are out’. The manager did not give an estimated return date for Rohl but he did confirm that Branthwaite is not yet back in full training.

“Not at the moment. We're expecting him back shortly but not yet.”

Everton will also be without Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this weekend. After picking up a controversial yellow card during the West Ham game, the midfielder must serve a one-match suspension and won’t be eligible to face Crystal Palace this weekend.

Everton players ruled out: Jarrad Branthwaite, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Everton players in doubt: Merlin Rohl

Crystal Palace latest injury news

Palace will hope to continue their impressive run of form this weekend but they also have injuries of their own to monitor. While they welcomed back Ismaila Sarr and Yeremy Pino ahead of their meeting with Liverpool, Glasner confirmed three absences in his pre-match press conference.

“It’s just Caleb Kporha who can’t train at the moment, and of course Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure.”

Riad is expected to return after the international break, ruling him out of the Everton game. Both Riad and Doucoure are currently recovering from knee injuries and the two have been given similar timeframe expectations for their return, meaning it’s likely Doucoure also won’t be back until after the international break.

Walter Benitez has been absent due to a dislocated finger but he could be fit enough to return this weekend. The goalkeeper picked up the injury after Palace faced Millwall in the Carabao Cup earlier this month.

Glasner confirmed he would miss their next two Premier League games but said he was hopeful Benitez would be back after facing Liverpool.

Crystal Palace players ruled out: Cheick Doucoure, Chadi Riad, Caleb Kporha

Crystal Palace players in doubt: Walter Benitez

