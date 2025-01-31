Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton are in the market to sign a proven goalscorer this January

The Friedkin Group have reportedly hatched a plan to back Everton manager David Moyes with funds to sign a striker before the end of the transfer window.

The Toffees are currently the second lowest scorers in the division after finding the net just 19 times in 23 matches and are now having to navigate their way through a significant portion of the season without the club’s third highest goalscorer in the Premier League era Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The 27-year-old forward, who was recently praised by Moyes for showing ‘a bit more eye of the tiger’ in front of goal, was taken off after just 17 minutes during the 1-0 victory over Brighton, meaning that former Udinese man Beto is now the club’s only fit and available striker at this moment in time.

Everton enter the race to sign Evan Ferguson

Everton have expressed a strong interest in highly-rated Brighton striker Evan Ferguson and are keen to bring the Republic of Ireland international to Merseyside before the end of the January window. Ferguson’s appeal is obvious – he has two and half years of Premier League experience, international experience and is at 20 years of age still has plenty of potential to grow into a future star.

The Republic of Ireland international started his career at Dublin-based side Bohemians and at the age of 16 was coveted by Liverpool before eventually joining Brighton’s reserve team squad in 2021.

Ferguson was slowly introduced to the Brighton first team by the 2022/23 season and finished his first full campaign with 10 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions to win Brighton's Young Player of the Season award while helping the team to secure a top six finish and European football for the first time in the club’s history. A year later, he continued his upwards trajectory with four goals in his opening four matches - including a hat-trick against Newcastle - making him the the fourth footballer to achieve this feat at 18 years old, following Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Chris Bart-Williams.

Alan Shearer commented at the time: “He looks like the real deal. Left foot, right foot, headers, pace, aggression, intuition; there is no obvious weakness to his game."

Ferguson finished last season with six goals in 36 matches after a frustrating end to the year with injuries but has since struggled to dislodge Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck in the starting line-up this term with just one goal in 14 appearances and just one start.

Could Evan Ferguson leave Brighton this month?

It has been reported this week that Evan Ferguson is increasingly likely to leave the Amex Stadium before the window shuts with both Everton and former boss Graham Potter at West Ham showing interest.

Fabrizio Romano explained on X: “Evan Ferguson, expected to leave Brighton on loan in the next days with genuine interest from several clubs. PL, Ligue1 and Bundesliga clubs have made contact with decision to follow soon.”

A source close to the Friedkin Group told The i Paper that there are funds available for the club to spend in January and the intention is to back David Moyes. However, the same reports understands the hierarchy are cautious of going over the £40m mark after the club’s PSR difficulties in previous windows. Moyes is understood to want additions ready to “plug in and play” rather than project players, which is where Everton have had to shop in recent transfer windows.

Everton’s only hopes of singing Ferguson would be on a permanent basis with no resolution found with Chelsea yet over striker Armando Broja. He is facing around three months out with a knee injury and is utilising one of the club’s domestic loan spots.