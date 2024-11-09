Everton fans are divided on Sean Dyche's future - but 57% want a January change

Everton FC news: The future of Sean Dyche has been questioned across the past few months.

Everton fans are divided on the future of Sean Dyche given their differing form this season.

A horrific start of four losses and one draw was contrasted with their five-game unbeaten run which was then ended by Southampton last weekend. Having beaten Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace, the defeat to Russell Martin’s side was extremely frustrating.

With the news of the Friedkin Group takeover, many are predicting that Dyche will not see the end of his current contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season. A new era will likely be led by a new man in charge but the fans have spoken - and told us, via our weekly poll, that the majority want to see a change before the end of the season.

29%: We shouldn't make any manager changes during the season

In what looks like the ‘safest’ option on paper, Dyche has worked miracles to avoid the drop over the last two seasons and even if they want to bring in someone new, he should be tasked with ensuring they don’t go down once again.

He has experience in doing that and anyone coming in during the season would find it difficult to completely change the playing style, which could, in turn, result in poor form as they fail to master a new system halfway through a campaign.

14%: I want to see a change but unsure who could be appointed...

Only a small percentage overall, but the idea of a new manager is difficult to fully get behind unless there are clear targets. Fans will always have someone in mind who they would want to take over the reigns but, as it stands, the market is fairly thin for managers.

Looking through the available names, someone like Graham Potter is a clear option if they want a younger, more progressive coach with Premier League experience to manage a new era. There’s former Roma manager Danielle De Rossi (although after being sacked by the Friedkin Group it is unlikely he would want to return to them) ex-Porto boss Sérgio Conceição, Maurizio Sarri and a few other European names who could tempt the higher-ups.

57%: Yes! We need a change and January is the perfect time

The majority are ready to pull the trigger and make a bold change. Dyche’s football has been heavily criticised and there is a sense that this Everton side could be playing a lot better overall. January would give the manager five months to ensure they don’t get relegated and with Southampton, Leicester and Ipswich Town all struggling, it is likely they will survive even if they maintain a similar run of form.

As mentioned, there are managers available and overhauling the current system mid-season is risky - it is also high reward. However, it will be difficult given there are four loan players set to leave in the summer as well as up to six players in the first-team whose contract expire meaning whoever would take the job on would have plenty of squad issues to contend with. The safe money is on a summer appointment.