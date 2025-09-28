Everton are likely to be in the market for further reinforcements in January. | Getty Images

Everton are expected to be in the market for further reinforcements in January

Everton are in the early stages of an exciting new era under the The Friedkin Group and they are on a mission to once again establish themselves as a strong top half team with maybe even the potential of qualifying for Europe in the long-run. Based on their results under David Moyes since January, they are right up there in terms of points picked up and it’s not entirely out of the question that they could achieve the feat this season.

Summer addition Jack Grealish has already hit the ground running by winning the Premier League Player of the Month while Iliman Ndiaye, who was brought in last season, continues to be a source of creativity and excitement in the final third of the pitch.

Everton have also seen encouraging signs from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall since his move from Chelsea while there’s also high hopes for big striker signing Thierno Barry and late addition Merlin Röhl.

This summer is just the beginning of a huge restructure at the football club and it’s likely that there’s still more additions to come in the January window. With that in mind, we take a look at how Everton could line-up in the second half of the campaign if they get some of their rumoured targets through the door at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton’s potential line-up in 2026: goalkeeper and defence

GK: Jordan Pickford: Everton already have a very solid goalkeeper between the posts and it’s hard to see them rushing to replace Pickford anytime soon. The England international has been incredible since arriving from Sunderland in 2017 and is arguably the club’s best goalkeeper since Neville Southall.

RB: Jake O’Brien: The Republic of Ireland international has impressed in the right-back position since moving to Everton and is a stable presence due to his aerial ability and positional awareness. He’s perhaps more suited to the centre back position in the long-run but at this moment seems to be the first choice in this area of the pitch.

CB: James Tarkowski: Entering the final year of his contract, Everton fans will hope James Tarkowski stays with the club for much longer. The former Burnley man is the definition of an old-school centre-back - he’s tough, strong, robust, great in the air and always makes life hard for an opposing attacker.

CB: Jarrad Branthwaite: Injuries have been Jarrad Branthwaite’s biggest problem in recent seasons, but when he’s fit and firing there’s no doubt he’s the most talented central defender at the club. He’s been linked with a whole host of top teams in recent years but has committed his future to Everton by signing a contract extension over the summer.

LB: Vitalii Mykolenko: Ukraine international Vitalii Mykolenko has been Everton’s first choice left-back since arriving and it’s tough to see that changing anytime soon. James Garner, however, has done excellent in a new position in his absence but we still expect Moyes to shift him back to the middle of the park in the longrun.

Everton’s potential line-up in 2026: midfield and attack

CM: Idrissa Gueye: The Senegalese international has enjoyed two equally impressive spells at Everton and continues to be a real hit with supporters. He reads the game excellently, breaks down opposition attacks with ease and is a real vital presence in the middle.

CM: James Garner: Currently in the WhoScored Team of the Season based on his output in the early weeks, James Garner has played left-back so far but is expected to return to his familiar midfield role. He’ll face good competition from Tim Iroegbunam though, who has improved this season.

CAM: Harry Wilson: Fulham’s Harry Wilson is thought to be a target for Everton this summer. He’s in the final year of his contract at Craven Cottage and could be available for a cut-price fee. His arrival would likely see him share minutes with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. He was subject of a failed deadline day move to Leeds United earlier this month.

RW: Iliman Ndiaye: The Senegalese international enjoyed a brilliant first year at Everton and has gone from strength to strength so far this term campaign really well with two goals and one assist. He’s blessed with great flair, speed and is crucial for the Blues at this moment in time.

LW: Jack Grealish: August’s Player of the Month Jack Grealish is starting to look like the player that Manchester City once splashed out £100m on. He has four assists in five matches for Everton so far and has enjoyed a tremendous start to the campaign.

ST: Gabriel Jesus: Everton have been linked with a potential move for Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus , who is believed to be open to the idea of a transfer in January, nearly three and half years after his £45m move. He’s currently nursing an ACL problem but should be back by late December. However, game time could be limited for the Brazilian after the arrival of Victor Gyokeres in the summer. Jesus wants to play at the upcoming World Cup for Brazil and could benefit from gametime at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.