Barcelona FC | AFP via Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The Brazilian forward has endured a nightmare spell at the club due to their financial situation.

Everton have reportedly had a bid rejected for Barcelona attacker Vitor Roque, according to Sky Germany.

The 19-year-old has endured a torrid spell in Spain after joining in January 2024. Barcelona’s ongoing financial troubles have resulted in him not being registered for the upcoming season and he could exit this summer. Ex-manager Xavi granted him just two league starts after he joined from Athletico-PR, with both games ending in victory for Barca. We reported the interest yesterday, and now Everton have made their move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His best moments came in the first few games of his arrival; he netted the winner against Osasuna at the Spotify Nou Camp before scoring again in the following game against Alaves in a 3-1 victory. However, the goals dried up and he totalled just 16 appearances, failing to get a minute off the bench in any of Barca’s Champions League knockout ties against Napoli or Paris Saint-Germain.

Sky’s Florian Plettenberg - one of Europe’s more reputable reporters - took to X to confirm that Everton had moved on their interest in the forward, submitting a bid that was instantly rejected by the Spanish giants. He wrote: ‘FC Everton continuing to explore deal to sign Vitor #Roque… with a first offer of €25m + €3m add-ons. Immediately rejected by Barcelona as they want €30-35m. Understand that Everton are in ongoing talks with Deco. 19 y/o striker from Barca with a contract until 2031.’

Everton will continue their talks but they will have to raise their bid given the club do have a contract with the player until 2031. He reportedly has an exit clause of up to £500m in his deal but, given the club’s struggles with money and the clear friction between the player, his agent and the club, selling him seems to be the most likely outcome.

Loading....

It represents a clear failure on Barca’s part and Roque’s agent has been his biggest advocate for more minutes, pleading with the club to either play him or sell. “We can’t understand why Vitor (Roque) has not been given more minutes,” said the player’s agent, Andre Cury, speaking to Catalan media in May. “It’s a detrimental situation for all sides. The kid needs to work hard and wait, but there have been many games where he could have had those minutes and the manager decided not to (play him).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In Barcelona, the press has such an influence and they say lies. In two months, they create a problem and suddenly people want to kill Vitor Roque and not help him out. We chose to play for Barca because he wanted to and I think he still can be a great player. If Barcelona do not let him develop… we will need to find a solution. (But) if Vitor Roque has to leave Barcelona, he will have to be sold.”