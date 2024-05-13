Everton transfer news: The AZ Alkmaar midfielder could be available this summer after impressing in Holland.

Everton are one of a few clubs tracking AZ Alkmaar defender Yukinari Sugawara this summer according to reports in Germany.

With Everton confirming their Premier League status for next season, fans can look to a summer that will bring considerable change - both on and off-the-pitch. Contracts are about to end and big clubs may finally move on their key players after months of speculation and it’s clear that Sean Dyche will need reinforcements in whatever form the club can deliver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One position of concern is right-back; Nathan Patterson is seen as the future in that role but the 22-year-old has made just nine league starts this season. Then there’s Ashley Young who has filled in with 12 appearances but the 38-year-old is unlikely to remain at the club with his one-year-deal set to expire.

Furthermore, there’s the veteran Seamus Coleman who has struggled with injuries this season and while he may renew to remain at the club for another year, he is a back-up option at best at this point of his career. And finally, there’s Ben Godfrey who has started 11 of the last 14 at right-back and helped to provide stability but it is clear they can upgrade there.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenburg, many teams have inquired for Alkmaar defender Sugawara. He is reportedly on the list of Everton, Brighton, Inter and Wolfsburg and has a price valuation of around €6m (£5.1m). The 23-year-old has 12 caps for Japan and has developed a strong reputation as a hard-working and adventurous right-back who enjoys attacking.

That’s reflected with the four goals and eight assists he has provided for the Eredivisie side this season. Everton’s combined efforts from all of the players who have played at full-back on either flank this season pales in comparison to 12 contributions that Sugawara has managed - Patterson, Coleman, Young, Godfrey and Vitalyi Mykolenko have all managed just four between them and it is an area they can certainly improve on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad