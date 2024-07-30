Everton 'interested' in £21m star who is perfect Abdoulaye Doucoure replacement with 'huge' potential
Everton are reportedly interested in one of Europe’s most rated youngsters in Habib Diarra.
The 20-year-old Senegal international has earned a strong reputation after last season in Ligue 1 and has been attracting attention from clubs around Europe across the past year. Reports in France are claiming Everton are ready to move forward with their interest and he could be another shrewd young transfer should a deal be completed.
Last summer saw interest from Wolves, who wanted to sign Diarra to replace Matheus Nunes, as well as Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus. And now Everton are hoping to consolidate their long-standing interest by securing a move according to L’Equipe.
Having sold Amadou Onana for £50m to Aston Villa, midfield recruitment has been in Everton’s thinking. They have already brought in 19-year-old Tim Iroegbunam and re-signed Idrissa Gueye to go alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Garner. While they have been linked with a move for Kalvin Phillips, that deal has moved at a snail pace with their interest never being confirmed - and moving on to another target makes sense. Especially when it is someone who could be a future star and, eventually, sold for a huge profit. Diarra has broken into the first-team across the past two seasons, starting 28 games last season and managing four goals and two assists which was his best campaign to date.
His versatility, however, is incredible. He was capable of filling in on either wing, in central or attacking midfield and had success everywhere. This is mainly due to his fearlessness on the ball and ability to drive, win duels and carry the ball. Progressive carries were high and his overall energy and legs in midfield are similar to what Doucoure has done for Everton. In fact, his figures are almost identical when compared on DataMB. Doucoure only has the edge on key passes and the edge slightly on forward pass percentage - but Diarra prevails on carrying, defensive actions, duel percentage and progressive passing. With Doucoure now 31, and with one year left on his current deal, Diarra could be that perfect replacement that has the potential to be an even greater player. But the onus lies on the club to strike a deal and there is no guarantee that Strasbourg will allow him to leave.
