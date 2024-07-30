The Strasbourg midfielder has been highly sought-after in recent windows | Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The Strasbourg midfielder has been highly sought-after in recent windows.

Everton are reportedly interested in one of Europe’s most rated youngsters in Habib Diarra.

The 20-year-old Senegal international has earned a strong reputation after last season in Ligue 1 and has been attracting attention from clubs around Europe across the past year. Reports in France are claiming Everton are ready to move forward with their interest and he could be another shrewd young transfer should a deal be completed.

Last summer saw interest from Wolves, who wanted to sign Diarra to replace Matheus Nunes, as well as Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus. And now Everton are hoping to consolidate their long-standing interest by securing a move according to L’Equipe.

Having sold Amadou Onana for £50m to Aston Villa, midfield recruitment has been in Everton’s thinking. They have already brought in 19-year-old Tim Iroegbunam and re-signed Idrissa Gueye to go alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Garner. While they have been linked with a move for Kalvin Phillips, that deal has moved at a snail pace with their interest never being confirmed - and moving on to another target makes sense. Especially when it is someone who could be a future star and, eventually, sold for a huge profit. Diarra has broken into the first-team across the past two seasons, starting 28 games last season and managing four goals and two assists which was his best campaign to date.

