What Everton’s dream £206m starting XI will look like next season – if transfer rumours are true | Getty Images

Everton have been linked with a Manchester United player, who despite impressing Ruben Amorim, could leave in the summer

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are going to have to be clever with their transfer business in the summer window as they want to ensure that they stay the right side of Profit and Sustainability Rules to avoid any potential points deduction.

With a move to the new stadium and with up to 13 players departing the club, it could be a busy transfer window for David Moyes, who will look to improve his squad without spending too much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the likelihood of centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite departing increasing amid interest from Manchester United amongst others, the Toffees may need to look for a replacement.

Everton tipped to sign Manchester United star

If Branthwaite does leave in the summer transfer window, he could generate a hefty profit with Everton valuing the defender at £80 million, much like they did during the summer transfer window when United showed an interest. They could use some of the profit that they make on the English centre-back to sign a replacement, and they have been tipped to sign United star Harry Maguire.

Maguire has reportedly impressed Ruben Amorim since the United boss joined in Autumn, however, this does not mean that the club won’t be willing to sell the 32-year-old, especially if they complete a deal for Branthwaite.

According to former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson, Everton will already have Maguire lined up as a replacement for Branthwaite this summer. He told Football Insider: “I could see Harry Maguire being the type of player that David Moyes likes; and that type of centre-half, [a] no-nonsense centre-half that would fit into the mould of what he is trying to do at Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If they let Jarrad Branthwaite go, they may have an opportunity to strengthen their squad in other areas. If there’s a situation where they could maybe let him go bring in a player like Harry Maguire then that might be an option for them.”

Maguire has made 28 appearances for the Red Devils this season and his contract at Old Trafford is due to expire in June 2026, so they could cash in on him this summer. He signed a one-year extension in January after impressing Amorim in his first few months at the club.

Everton looking to strengthen in defence

Despite the fact that the Toffees have been strong this season at the back under both Moyes and his predecessor Sean Dyche, the club are reportedly looking to add a couple of names in defence this summer.

Alongside Maguire, they have been tentatively linked to signing Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin, who at the age of 22, is tipped to become a top-quality Premier League full-back in the upcoming years. He has made 34 Championship appearances for the Black Cats this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists, and has been a key part of Regis Le Bris’ side’s promotion-chasing season.

In other news, Everton look set to ‘poach’ another Leeds United figure who could be vital in the transfer window.