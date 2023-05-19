Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has been named among the richest UK-based football owners following the publication of the 2023 Times Richlist.

The Times publish a rist of the richest people based in the UK every year, and many football owners do not feature, given they are based outside of the UK. But as many as four Premier League owners are on the list, with two of the four billionaires, and the other safely in millionaire category.

Everton may well be set for new owners, with a takeover said to be likely to be completed in the near future, but unpopuar owner Moshiri remains in charge for now.

And the Toffees owner has been named as the richest UK-based majority owner in the Premier League, making number 112 in the overall ichlist. Moshiri is said to be worth £1.63billion, which puts him ahead of West Ham owner David Sullivan and his family, who is worth £1.18billion, placing him 159th in the full list. Another of West Ham owners Daniel Kretinsky also features with a wealth of £4bn, with a rise of £1bn in the last 12 months.

In joint 189th, there are two more Premier League owners, with Brighton’s Tony Bloom featuring with a wealth of £500million, while Tottenham co-owner Daniel Levy is right next to Bloom with the same total. Though, it’s worth noting that in number four on the overall list is a one of Newcastle United’s many part-owners in Jamie Reuben.

Officially, Reuben is named with as a collective with David Reuben and the rest of the family, but they are said to be worth £24.899billion, making them the fourth richest estate in the UK. Only Gopi Hinduja and family, potential Manchester United buyer Jim Ratcliffe and Leonard Blavatnik are higher on the list.

Moshiri is not popular on Merseyside

Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: "This year's Sunday Times Rich List shows a golden period for the super rich is over. For the first time in 14 years we've seen the number of UK billionaires fall.

"Two years ago we raised concerns about an unsettling boom in the fortunes of the very wealthy that continued unchecked during the political instability around Brexit and the pandemic. This is not a crash - but there are household names who have lost vast sums over the past year. The bursting of the tech bubble, the end of rock bottom interests and the jitters creeping through the banking industry have all taken their toll.