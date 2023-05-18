Everton’s relegation rivals Nottingham Forest will take on an Arsenal side without key attacker Gabriel Martinelli this weekend. The Brazilian hotshot has been ruled out for the Gunners’ last two fixtures of the Premier League.

David Ornstein of The Athletic reports that the attacker sustained ankle ligament damage in their last game against Brighton and Hove Albion. Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten 3-0 last time out by the Seagulls in a result that has all but quashed their chances of winning the title this term which means they don’t have much to play for now.

Everton will be hoping the London club aren’t on the beach yet and can do them a favour against Steve Cooper’s men. The Toffees are two points behind the Reds in the table at this moment in time. Arteta has argued that his players aren’t done yet and said after their latest clash: “No, I think we have the highest running stats in the league. So I don’t think that’s the case. Today, I think individually we were below par - to be gentle.”

Martinelli, 21, has scored 15 goals this season for Arsenal and has been a shining light for them over recent times. He has been on the books at the Emirates Stadium since 2020 and has established himself as one of their most prized assets.

Sean Dyche takes his Everton side to Molinuex to face Wolves on Saturday as they look to bounce back from their 3-0 loss at home to Manchester City last time out. The Merseyside outfit are currently a point above the drop zone.