'Worry' - Everton star breaks England record after star performance despite critics

The Everton keeper has been a star performer for Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024.

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford has hit back at doubters after starring for England and breaking a historic record at Euro 2024.

Pickford has been Gareth Southgate’s number one option since the 2018 World Cup and he has repaid the faith shown in him after England’s successes in major tournaments over the years. Set to face the Netherlands in the Euros semi-finals, England can thank the ex-Sunderland keeper for his efforts in the penalty shootout win over Switzerland as he produced once again in a shootout.

England’s progression to the semi-finals ensured Pickford passed Peter Shilton’s record of appearances at major tournaments - as he moved past the record of 20 set by the England legend. On top of that, his penalty saving heroics have also resulted in another record. Pickford has now saved four of the 14 penalties he has faced in shootouts at major international tournaments. And that's twice as many as all other England goalkeepers combined between 1990 and 2012 (2 out of 36).

That added value that Pickford has brought to the squad has been vital for their successes and he has seldom let them down, often making star saves. Perhaps none have been better than the incredible athletic save he made against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup, as Mateus Uribe’s shot from distance was miraculously saved. Despite his consistent performances for England and the fact he finished as the keeper with the second-most clean sheets last season for Everton, coupled with the fact he has been Everton’s Player of the Season three years in a row - some are still doubting him and looking at him as a liability.

In fact, Dietmar Hamann made the claim England won’t win a major tournament with Pickford at the helm. “My worry would be Jordan Pickford," Hamann said speaking on the ‘In The Zone’ podcast. “He's a good keeper, but I think his temperament lets him down at times. In a tournament when you might play seven games, there will be setbacks - you need a keeper who calms his teammates down. I think Pickford does the opposite and this is where I've got my worries and question marks. I don’t think England win a big title with Pickford."