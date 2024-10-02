Fabrizio Romano confirms Real Madrid and Liverpool rumour with £92m star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool transfer news: The Brazilian has been a key player for Carlo Ancelotti.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there are no ongoing talks between Liverpool and Real Madrid for Rodrygo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brazilian, worth around £92m according to Transfermarkt, has been a key figure for Los Blancos in recent years, winning both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. Yet, the arrival of Kylian Mbappe has made his role more difficult in attack but he has still been a key starter across 10 games so far (with three goals and two assists).

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously, his name was mentioned in conjunction with Liverpool. He revealed how he turned down the chance to sign for the Reds. Typically, the pull of Madrid was too much for Liverpool who saw another elite talent head to the Santiago Bernabeu. And Romano claims there is no concrete evidence of transfer links for Rodrygo to Liverpool or Darwin Nunez exiting the club. “It’s difficult for me even to comment the Rodrygo and Darwin Núñez rumours, guys…” theCaughtOffside columnist informed The Daily Briefing.

“I don’t even know where these links are coming from. Núñez to Atlético Madrid, Rodrygo to Liverpool… trust me, now it’s all completely quiet. There are no negotiations or talks for these players, Núñez is completely focused on Liverpool and Atlético just spent €75m plus add-ons on Julián Alvarez two months ago. Rodrygo also extended his Real Madrid contract less than one year ago and he’s only focused on Real Madrid. That’s it, nothing more to say.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loading....

Nunez has been an alternate for Diogo Jota so far this season but will get his chance to impress in the UEFA Champions League in his absence. Now into his third season, he is still yet to prove he can be a decisive figure when it comes to big moments and having Jota as well means he isn’t a guaranteed starter.

If there’s one club where he could thrive in the future, it would potentially be at Atletico Madrid. Given their strong history of South American strikers, the fans would love his passion, quality and power. Yet, he remains contracted until 2028 and it would take a very strong fee to convince Liverpool to part ways.