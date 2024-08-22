Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The Everton manager commented on the potential of more deals before the end of the window.

Sean Dyche opened up on the potential of Everton signing more players before the end of the window, with Kieran Trippier being one player of interest.

Speaking ahead of their weekend clash with Tottenham, Dyche was quizzed, again, over the potential of any more incomings after already signing four players this summer. Asmir Begovic is set to complete a move to re-join the club on a free transfer but that deal is just to replace back-up keeper Andy Lonergan who left at the end of his deal at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In terms of players to improve the immediate first team, Trippier is being linked with a potential loan move. The Athletic claims talks have opened between the two clubs after the 33-year-old was left out of Newcastle’s opening weekend victory over Southampton.

With Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson currently injured and Ashley Young suspended, right-back has become an area of major concern and Dyche joked that the transfer links with Trippier were particularly timely given their issues in defence.

Loading....

“He’s one of many names that have come up here; as if by magic his name has come up when we haven’t got a right-back, it’s funny isn’t it?” He jested. “The club seems pretty steadfast with the business that we’ve done, shifting sands of football - who knows what could happen? Generally, I think it’s in a place where everyone’s said, we are where we are.

“I think it’s unlikely [when asked about more signings] we’ve brought in players who we think can develop into the Premier League, they are not all game ready straight away but we think they’re good players. If you take Tim’s [Iroegbunam] record he had about two league games’ worth of minutes last season, Jesper [Lindstrom] about eight and Iliman [Ndiaye] about 17, there’s a long way to go to get up to full Premier League speed.”