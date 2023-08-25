Everton target ‘training alone’ amid £25m demand

The Udinese forward has been linked with a move to Everton since the January transfer window.

Udinese forward Beto is reportedly training alone as he waits to see if Everton can cough up the necessary transfer fee to sign him before the end of the summer window.

Everton are desperate for attacking reinforcements after losing back-to-back games in the league at the start of the new Premier League season.

They’ve brought in attacking players such as Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison on loan, as well as Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon. However, none of the three have started a game yet.

Harrison is still a few weeks away, according to Sean Dyche, whilst Danjuma is close to starting following an injury to Dwight McNeil and Chermiti may be in line for his debut following an untimely injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin last weekend.

Those are their current options but fans have been pushed to their breaking point as the club have failed to secure either one of Southampton’s Che Adams or Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto - and they’ve also been chasing Beto since the January window.

They may not have to wait much longer, according to the latest reports from Italy (Cor Sport) Beto is training alone at Udinese amid a £21m bid from Everton but the club are demanding £25.7m to part ways with their man.

He reportedly has a buy-out clause of £30m but it seems a deal could be done for less.

Beto, 25, has already played twice this season, netting a goal and an assist in the Italian Cup against Catanzaro and would be ready to go straight into the fold for Dyche.

Last season saw him net 10 times and provide two assists in 34 league appearances. Standing tall at six foot four, he would bring a physical and direct threat and give Dyche a more traditional option at the top end of the pitch.