Everton vs Brentford: The Toffees face the high-scoring Brentford side at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Everton are likely to welcome back both Dwight McNeil and Jarrad Branthwaite this weekend.

The Toffees return to action after the international break hoping to build on their point earned at the London Stadium before the international break. Prior to that, they suffered a disappointing loss to Southampton which had ended a five-game unbeaten run. Brentford have been involved in multiple high-scoring games in recent weeks and Dyche’s side hold a good record against the Bees, having achieved a double over Thomas Frank’s side last season.

Everton team news

Dyche opened up on Jarrad Branthwaite who has made just two league starts this season. He revealed that the defender has trained and he is hopeful of a return this weekend.

Key figure Dwight McNeil missed out against West Ham with a knee issue but he has had time to recover and should be available. Dyche confirmed that he has had a really good week and will be ready. Seamus Coleman continues to be a major doubt having picked up an untimely injury against West Ham United, resulting in another start for Ashley Young.

Chelsea loanee Armando Broja has been training with the squad but will need minutes before returning to action. Dyche revealed he ‘needs games’ and has trained across a full week but isn’t ready just yet. Young striker Youssef Chermiti is still engaging in rehab and is likely targeting a return in the new year.

James Garner has been absent for a short while with a back issue and wasn’t spotted training with the squad in the latest footage revealed by the club. Fellow midfielder Tim Iroegbunam is set to be out after sustaining a stress foot fracture during October's international break.

Brentford team news

Three players are definitely ruled out of this game, as the trio of Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva and Aaron Hickey are set to miss out due to long-term injuries. Summer signing Igor Thiago, who suffered a serious knee injury in pre-season has been building up his minutes for the u21s but this may be too soon for him. Gustavo Nunes, another summer signing, has been trying to secure minutes with the youth side but it is unclear whether he is available.

Then there’s a series of doubts for Frank to consider as multiple key starters could be absent. Those include Kristoffer Ajer who hasn't played in Brentford's past four games because of a foot issue. While fellow defender Ethan Pinnock didn’t feature for Jamaica over the international break, with Steve McClaren revealing he picked up an injury.

However, the biggest news revolves around whether the striking duo of Bryan Mbuemo or Yoane Wissa can play. Both of them didn’t feature in the international break, with Cameroon manager Marc Brys claiming Mbuemo was injured, while Wissa pulled out due to a knock.