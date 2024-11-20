Everton linked with swap deal involving £25m star after the Friedkin Group takeover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton transfer rumours: One report is claiming that there is a potential swap deal in the offing for Everton.

Everton are being linked with a swap deal with Roma after the Friedkin Group complete their takeover.

As it stands, we are still waiting for the American group to receive Premier League approval for their takeover from Farhad Moshiri, a process that began over two months ago. Having already been in football for over four years now with Roma, it could open up the possibility of players moving between the two clubs.

One report has claimed there is a potential for a swap deal involving Everton striker Beto and Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante. It also claims that Roma are keen on signing a back-up to Artem Dovbyk and that they have viewed Beto as a long-term target.

Interestingly, fans have been calling for Beto to start this season due to the form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The club are once again struggling in front of goal and the general consensus is that the former Udinese attacker has been more effective in far less game time this season than his teammate and deserves a chance to start under Sean Dyche.

Given that the report doesn’t state which window this interest could become concrete, it is safe to say losing Beto in January wouldn’t be as big of a risk as losing him in the summer given the club still have Armando Broja to come into the side, as well as youngster Youssef Chermiti. However, the summer could see Calvert-Lewin leave due to his deal expiring and Broja will return to Chelsea.

Cristante on the other hand operates as a deeper midfielder. Currently, Everton are set to lose Orel Mangala (loan), Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gueye (contracts expiring) from their midfield at the end of the season, leaving Tim Iroegbunam and James Garner as their only options.

The 29-year-old is vastly experienced from his time at AC Milan, Benfica, Atalanta and Roma and could well be a useful acquisition if they are to lose multiple midfielders at the end of the season. Statistically, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is the most similar profile to him and Everton are without someone of that style in midfield.

With the new era under the Friedkin Group poised to thrust the club back up the table and into prominence, there will need to be a dynamic shift in the quality and profiles within the squad. Cristante would represent a move in the right direction but it would also make a mockery financially of the £25m spent on Beto who has largely been a substitute during his time at Goodison Park.