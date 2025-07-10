David Moyes directs his Everton side against Newcastle in the Premier League | Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Everton could get the chance to go after a Leeds United target after a third bid from Elland Road was rejected

Everton have completed the signing of Thierno Barry from La Liga outfit Villarreal for an undisclosed fee, previously reported to be around £27.5m.

And more business is coming at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with David Moyes commenting after the striker’s arrival: “I'm hoping to make more additions in the coming weeks."

One position Everton could do with strengthening is in the heart of their midfield. Abdoulaye Doucoure has left the Toffees after he turned down a new contract, despite being a regular starter. The reason behind his exit was because he was not prepared to take a pay cut to extend his stay on Merseyside, as the player himself admitted.

Meanwhile, Orel Mangala has returned to French club Lyon after his season-long loan. He did not feature in the second half of the campaign after suffering an ACL injury. It does leave Moyes with just Idrissa Gana Gueye - who signed a new deal last week - and James Garner as his options.

Everton linked with Sean Longstaff as third Leeds United bid rejected

One player who has been linked to help fill the midfield void at Everton is Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff. He only has one year remaining on his deal at St James’ Park and it is not clear if he is going to sign an extension.

Leeds United appeared well in front in the race for the player as they submitted a third offer to the Magpies for Longstaff. However, our sister publication the Yorkshire Evening Post has reported that a £12m offer, with £10m up front and £2m in add-ons, has been rejected.

They wrote: “The proposal has not been deemed sufficient by the Newcastle hierarchy. Leeds are understood to be considering their options and may as a result choose to move onto other targets.”

Leeds United move for Sean Longstaff open to Everton hijack

With the Whites mulling whether or not a fourth bid is worth it, Everton now have the chance to swoop in and secure a deal. They will clearly need to go over £12m for Longstaff given that is the highest offer from Elland Road and it has not been accepted.

According to The Athletic, Longstaff has agreed to personal terms with Leeds but Newcastle are somewhat standing in his way. He started just eight of the Magpies’ 38 Premier League fixtures last season and in the final six games he only came off the bench once, which is in the 89th minute in a 2-0 win over Chelsea.

He is 27-years-old and will not want to waste another season of his career being a bit-part player. Leeds have been newly-promoted and have lost midfielder Joe Rothwell who spent time on loan at Elland Road last campaign. But Everton also have gaps in their midfield and with Moyes aiming for Europe, Longstaff could be tempted to Merseyside if the Toffees come up with a decent offer.