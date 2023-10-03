Ex-Everton manager Frank Lampard emerges as favourite for top-flight vacancy

Frank Lampard is interested in his next management role after being sacked by Everton in January

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Everton manager Frank Lampard has been installed as the 2/1 favourite to become the next manager of Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

The ex-Toffees boss was rated as a 33/1 outsider for the job as early as Tuesday morning but BBC Sport have reported the former Premier League midfielder is interested in the Ibrox vacancy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That comes after Glasgow World revealed Lampard was one of the names on the shortlist to replace Michael Beale, who was sacked on Sunday night following a 3-1 loss to Aberdeen last weekend.

It was a result that left Rangers seven points adrift of bitter rivals and league leaders Celtic after just seven games. Rangers have appointed Northern Ireland international Steven Davis as their interim boss as they face Aris Limassol in the Europa League and St Mirren in the SPFL before the international break.

Confirming their decision to part ways with Beale, a club statement on Sunday read: “Results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect.

“Therefore, the decision was reached today to terminate the contract of the manager, as well as the contracts of coaches Neil Banfield, Damian Matthew, Harry Watling and Jack Ade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Rangers board would like to put on record their thanks to Michael and his staff for their efforts since joining the club last November.”

Rangers chairman, John Bennett, commented: “I’d like to thank Michael for his dedicated work since he re-joined the club as manager last November.

“It is clear that results have fallen well short of the board’s, Michael’s and our supporters’ expectations.

“The search process for the new manager is already underway. I wish Steven Davis and the interim management team every success - they will remain in charge for as long as it takes to make the right appointment.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lampard’s last job in management was a temporary spell at Stamford Bridge as he won just one of his 11 games in charge. He was sacked by Everton earlier this year after a year in charge at Goodison Park and has also had a permanent stint in charge at Chelsea while his first job as a manager was at Derby County.