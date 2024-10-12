Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton team news: The Toffees face off against Ipswich Town at Portman Road next weekend.

Everton’s season took a turn for the better before the international break came and they will be hoping to continue their improved performance at Ipswich Town.

The newly-promoted side are certainly a team that Sean Dyche will believe they can beat as they look to add to the one win and two draws they’ve managed so far. Ipswich are winless but have also drawn four games but they have proven to be a difficult side to face - take the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa as a perfect example of that.

For Dyche’s side to come away with the win, they’ll need strong performances across the board and key players firing and we’ve decided to look ahead to that game, to guess what Everton side we’ll see next weekend.

GK - Jordan Pickford

Endured his most difficult game for some time at Wembley against Greece as England fell to a shock defeat in the UEFA Nations League

RB - Nathan Patterson

The Athletic reported that he will be available for selection for Ipswich as he has returned to full team training after completing 90 minutes for the youth side. It will allow Garner to move back into midfield if he does start. Or Dyche could persist with Ashley Young.

CB - James Tarkowski

An ever-present, he hasn’t missed a game in the league for over two and a bit seasons.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Similar to Mykolenko, the Athletic reported that he is one player who could return very soon - it remains to be seen whether he will be back for Ipswich but he will have had two weeks to recover.

LB - Vitalyi Mykolenko

Another player who should return after a short spell out, he hasn’t been called up by Ukraine and has time to recover for this one.

CM - Orel Mangala

Starting for Belgium in the 2-2 draw with Italy, he will likely play again in the second against France and he looks settled in midfield - the question is why will partner him?

CM - James Garner

If Nathan Patterson returns to the starting line-up, then Garner can be reintroduced into midfield which is his best position. He offers more than Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gueye and has more experience than Tim Iroegbunam.

RW - Jesper Lindstrom

With Jack Harrison underwhelming against Newcastle United, it will be a toss-up between Lindstrom and himself to see who starts. Both have been training across the break and Lindstrom could be in line for another start.

CAM - Dwight McNeil

Everton’s best player; his move to play more centrally looks an inspired choice and he will be key to any victory here.

LW - Iliman Ndiaye

The attacker was substituted after 65 minutes in Senegal’s first international but it looked to be more of a precaution than anything - that will be what Dyche hopes as he has been a real positive.

Having been a regular starter this season, he should continue and his Premier League experience could see him get the better of the Ipswich centre-backs.