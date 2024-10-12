Liverpool's predicted XI for Chelsea - with Arne Slot to make three changes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool team news: Arne Slot’s side return to action against Chelsea on October 20.

Liverpool will face a hectic schedule when club football returns starting with the visit of Chelsea on October 20.

The second of the three international breaks before the end of the year is upon us and fans are patiently waiting for the return of Arne Slot’s side, who have impressed so far with nine wins in 10 games in all competitions.

Chelsea will arrive at Anfield next weekend before they embark on a dangerous ran that includes RB Leipzig and Arsenal with in the following seven games. With players jetting off to represent their countries across the world, there has been some developments that could affect what their starting XI could look like - here’s how we think Liverpool will line-up against Chelsea.

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

With Alisson Becker ruled out of action until mid-November, Kelleher returns to the side and gets another chance to prove himself.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Having featured with England, he will ready to slot in at right-back as per usual despite Conor Bradley’s incredible international achievement.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk saw red against Hungary and it was announced he would return to Liverpool rather than remain with the squad to support them. It may be a blessing in disguise as a tough week of fixtures await the 33-year-old.

CB - Ibrahim Konate

A regular starter for France, Konate has been in great form and will raring to go after his recent run of performances.

LB - Andy Robertson

Another player away on international duty, there may be a call to make during the week against RB Leipzig with Kostas Tsimikas, but Robertson faces tough tests against Croatia and then Portugal but he has enough recovery time to be ready for this one.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

The in-form midfield played 90 minutes for Holland alongside Van Dijk and will be able to continue in his starting role against Chelsea.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

One player of concern, however, is Mac Allister who was an unused substitute against Venezuela. Given they play Chelsea on the Sunday, he has an extra day of recovery to ensure he’s ready for that game. Curtis Jones would be the obvious replacement but it is unclear if he could feature after withdrawing from the England squad due to a personal matter.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Having captained opposite Van Dijk in their recent UEFA Nations League draw, Szoboszlai should go straight into the line-up; hos position isn’t at risk due to Harvey Elliott still being out injured.

RW - Mohamed Salah

Also sent home from international duty, Salah will return to Liverpool after netting in Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mauritania. A boost for Liverpool as the schedule will require Salah to feature in their next three games in seven days. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE WEEKLY SHOW ON SHOTS! TV

LW - Luis Diaz

He played 78 minutes in the defeat to Bolivia in their recent qualifier while his opposition for the left-wing role in Cody Gakpo played 90 minutes against Hungary - as mentioned, with the game being on Sunday it should help him recover as he makes the long journey back from South America.

Jota has started all but one league game so far this season and should continue here given he was in fine form against Chelsea last season, winning one penalty and scoring the opener.