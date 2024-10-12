Former Everton midfielder under pressure for England role as Champions League winning manager links emerge
A difficult few days for Lee Carsley has potentially got even worse after reports revealed ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is in talks over the England role.
The former Everton midfielder had begun his interim spell strongly with two 2-0 wins wins in his first two UEFA Nations League games against Ireland and Finland. However, a late defeat to Greece - who managed their first ever competitive win over England - was a huge disappointment.
Plus, his team selection came under fire after he opted for a heavily-attacking side with no recognised striker despite Ollie Watkins and Dominic Solanke both sitting on the bench. An imbalance occurred and Greece held on to earn a historic victory and now needs to ensure his side find three points in Finland to wrestle back the support from the fans.
Otherwise he may miss out on the full-time role. Previously, it was confirmed that none of the ‘big’ available managers had been contacted by the Football Association, such as Graham Potter, Eddie Howe, Tuchel or the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino giving him a strong chance of acquiring the role.
Yet, reports from SportBILD in Germany and Welt TV have claimed Tuchel has opened negotiations with England and the former Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss certainly boasts strong credentials that could ignite the England fans.
Given the quality of players at his disposal and his record in cup competitions - he’s won six cup competitions including the Champions League - it could see Carsley miss out as the thought of Tuchel being given the keys to this hugely talented squad is very promising and exciting.
Loading....
He made a tongue-in-cheek comment after losing to Greece about returning to the U21s but he refused to rule himself out of the permanent job. "I said at the start, I wouldn't rule myself in or out and that's still the case," he said. "I'm more than comfortable in my position, where I am. The remit was clear, I'm comfortable and confident with that.
"After the first camp, I definitely didn't get too excited or believe too much. I'm very aware this job is one of the best in the world, in terms of having a chance of winning a major competition. That's still the case."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.