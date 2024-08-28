'We'll see' - Sean Dyche refuses to rule out Everton transfers and hints at £15m exit

Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The Everton manager hinted at a potential exit ahead of deadline day.

Sean Dyche refused to rule out any more transfers for Everton before the window shuts.

He spoke after his side cruised past Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup second round. Goals from Dwight McNeil, Iliman Ndiaye and Beto helped Everton cruise past the League Two outfit in what was a repeat of their second round tie last season. It was goalless at the break but they slowly went through the gears after half-time and were worthy winners in the end.

Strong performances from Ndiaye and Jake O’Brien on their full debuts are huge positives ahead of the weekend’s clash with Bournemouth and Dyche has a decision to make regarding his line-up after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Tottenham. Speaking of new signings, reports dropped before the game from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg who claimed Everton will complete a deal for Lyon midfielder Orel Mangala on Wednesday.

Dyche spoke to the media and was quizzed over the potential of any deals, including the rumoured Mangala transfer. “I can tell you that we’ve been heavily linked with about 100 players, as far as I know, unlikely anything changes but we’ll see.”

He was then asked about Neal Maupay who was left out of the matchday squad after failing to feature so far this season. Signed for £15m in 2022, reports have linked him with a move away as he is currently in the final year of his deal and Dyche hinted that an exit may be in the offing.

"Possibly” Dyche responded when asked if Maupay was left out due to a potential move. “It was just a risk + reward scenario [leaving him out v Doncaster], there is possibly something that is going to happen but we are waiting on that."

Everton have already brought in considerable additions and there is still time to complete deals ahead of the window closing. Maupay may well exit and there’s still rumblings of Dominic Calvert-Lewin being targeted by Chelsea.