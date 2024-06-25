Getty Images for FIGC

Liverpool transfer rumours: The Liverpool ‘target’ produced a late assist to help Italy draw with Croatia at Euro 2024.

Liverpool’s supposed transfer failure with Bologna ace Riccardo Calafiori looks to be a missed opportunity after his brilliant showing against Croatia at Euro 2024.

The Italian defender has garnered plenty of attention and praise across the past season and his stock has only risen further since the start of the Euros. Stylish, composed and courageous, the 22-year-old has been targeted by several clubs across Europe.

Yet, Liverpool seemed to have been pipped to the post by Juventus, who reportedly have agreed a £42m (€50m) deal according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri. And his last-minute assist for Mattia Zaccagni only further rubberstamped his credentials as he drove through the centre of the pitch, committing multiple defenders before having the vision to slot it into the path of the attacker, who curled a fantastic shot into the top corner.

According to the Athletic’s James Pearce, Liverpool are monitoring defensive options but also insist that a centre back signing isn't a necessity. As a result, it suggests that they are still searching the market for the right option as Calafiori would certainly be a smart addition.

Not many possess the all-round capabilities of Calafiori, however. Against Croatia, Calafiori completed 93% of his passes, created more chances (4) than any other player on the pitch (including the winner), won 100% of his aerial duels and wasn’t dribbled past once in the entire game. And at 22, there’s so much more to come.

Granted, Liverpool have four senior centre-backs and two left-backs in their current squad. There isn’t any room for another defensive addition - as it stands right now. Arne Slot has Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahim Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah to play in the centre, and Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas for left-back. For any move, it makes sense that one of those six would have to depart for any defender to come in.