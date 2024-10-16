Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former goalkeeper coach gave some brilliant insight into Everton’s goalkeeper.

Former Everton goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly has hailed Jordan Pickford for being a hero at the club over the years.

Kelly, who spent seven years at Everton as the goalkeeper coach, departed the club in 2024 but he oversaw the rise of Pickford following his signing from Sunderland. Previously, his work at Preston North End saw him come across the England number one for the first time while he was on loan at Carlisle - aged just 20.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Athletic, he revealed how he told Simon Grayson ‘that’s who we’re getting next’ after seeing him face Preston while on loan. He then praised the current Everton shot-stopper, challenging the petty criticism that has come Pickford’s way over the years and hit back against such comments. “I don’t think he gets the credit he’s due,” he says.

“It’s a lazy narrative. People ask if he shouts too much, but that can be misconstrued. A lot of the time, he’s actually directing and trying to get a message across. He’s so tactically aware and always knows the game plan. It (his England place) shouldn’t really be a question, given the part he’s played. He’ll cut through the noise and say, ‘I’ll keep doing what I’m doing’. There are added pressures at the top now — media, sponsors. The demands are infinitely greater — but I don’t think people give him enough credit for the way he deals with pressure.

“As a No 1, you’re a bad bounce away from looking foolish. Scrutiny is everywhere. Look at some of the stops he’s made. We’re talking relegation-avoiding saves. How many people can put themselves in that position and perform like that over a long time?”

Pickford has prevented over seven goals across the past two seasons and averaged above a 71% save percentage in seasons where Everton were favoured for the drop. Last season was one of his finest performances at club level, as his side boasted the fourth-best defence in the league as he was beaten only by Arsenal’s David Raya for the Golden Glove.

He has also begun this season strongly, saving an Anthony Gordon penalty in their most recent outing against Newcastle United to ensure they didn’t lose. He looks set to remain as England’s number one for the next few years and his commitment to the club despite the interest from elsewhere has made him a true fan favourite.