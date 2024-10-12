Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool team news: The midfielder was a late addition to the squad but he has left the England camp.

Liverpool star Curtis Jones has left England’s international camp just days after being instilled as a late call-up.

The news, confirmed by Liverpool, confirmed that he departed due to a personal matter. A statement on the website read: ‘Curtis Jones has departed from the England camp amid the ongoing October international break due to a personal matter.

‘The Reds midfielder was a late addition to Lee Carsley's senior squad for this month's round of UEFA Nations League fixtures, providing cover as an unused substitute in Thursday’s meeting with Greece at Wembley. Jones, however, will not travel to Finland for the Three Lions' second game of the break on Sunday.’

Jones, 23, is yet to make his senior debut and Carsley, who worked with him at youth level, may have granted him a debut against Finland if given the chance. He was hugely complimentary after his late call-up, suggesting he would have been given a chance. "He's got everything you need as a midfielder.” The interim manager claimed. “He can run, very fast, powerful, can score, can assist, he can defend, he can take the ball. All he needs is opportunity." That opportunity may have dissipated for now but Carsley is in charge for at least one more camp that will include two games in November. Whether Jones can force his way in or injuries crop up for other players, he will have to wait and see if he is called up again. Minutes have been hard to come by so far under Arne Slot but he should feature across the hectic upcoming schedule facing Liverpool as rotation is likely.

In other news, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has returned to the club for further assessment after he was taken off during England’s defeat to Greece. That could be significant as the Reds face Saka’s side on October 27, just over two weeks away. Saka has been an ever-present for club and country and has been seen limping off the majority of games this season - it may be that his body needs a rest and Liverpool will await the news of the further assessment.

His absence would give Liverpool a boost ahead of that clash given he has produced seven assists this season and was frightening form against Southampton and Leicester City, creating seven big chances and managing 15 key passes in total. Whereas the Reds are boosted by the news that Virgil van Dijk will return to Liverpool after his red card against Hungary, giving him a rest against a testing schedule when they return with three games in a week against Chelsea, RB Leipzig and Arsenal.