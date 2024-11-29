Everton FC news: The former striker struggled on Merseyside and left for nothing in 2022, but has enjoyed success since.

Former Everton striker Solomon Rondon is part of the nominees for the FIFA World Men’s 11 alongside the likes of Vinicius Junior, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

The 35-year-old is currently playing in Mexico’s top flight for Pachuca having joined in January 2024. He has also taken on the captaincy this season and boasts a strong record of 25 goals and five assists in 44 games and he also scored in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final in June.

He left Everton as a flop signing as his contract was terminated by the club in December 2022. Three goals in 31 games was the reason behind it as well as the fact the club wanted to move forward with younger, more technically proficient strikers. While his exit feels like a long time ago, he has only played for River Plate and his current side since leaving. Still, he managed to find success in Argentina as he netted 10 league goals to help his side win the Argentine Primera División title. The Venezuelan also remains an international figure too, having achieved 115 caps for his country which includes 45 goals.

Of course, opposition fans will remember his spells at both West Brom and Newcastle United but he has sprung back into the mainstream media after he was nominated in the best attackers for the FIFA World Men’s 11 this year. The likes of Messi, Mbappe, Vini Jr, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and others are the likely candidates for a starting place but Rondon’s inclusion was certainly a surprise.

In addition, there are players from Qatar and the Saudi Arabian league that have made the cut with Cristiano Ronaldo, Akram Afif and Soufiane Rahimi that have been included over the likes of Mohamed Salah. However, it is just another award that has baffled football fans. One fan wrote, ‘ There's always chat that Everton players fall upwards after leaving, but I certainly didn't expect Salomon Rondon to be up for a FIFA award alongside Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappe’ and his words perfectly encapsulate the news regarding the former Everton striker.