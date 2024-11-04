Everton FC news: The former referee was asked to comment on two moments that involved Beto.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has disagreed with Sean Dyche on a key decision during Everton’s defeat to Southampton.

The Toffees saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end at St. Mary’s at the weekend as a late Adam Armstrong goal condemned them to a fifth league defeat in 10 games. Sat in 16th, they are still four points clear off the bottom three sides but a victory at the weekend would have carried them closer to mid-table.

A missed opportunity, Beto was heavily involved in the action after being substituted on as he hit the crossbar, scored an offside goal and was brought down when through on goal - and the Sky Sports Ref Watch team broke down the two incidents involving the Portuguese forward. Dyche, originally, heavily disagreed with the decision to award Jan Bednarek a yellow card instead of a red, with Beto set to fire on goal if he got past the Saints defender. Dyche said: “The key decision in the game went against us. The sending-off, I’m surprised by that [it was not given] “Beto is in his stride and he’s breaking across. The thing that worries me is that players who don’t roll around don’t get decisions. Beto is trying to stay on his feet and nothing gets given but just a yellow card, the defender is a long way off.”

On Ref Watch, Gallagher gave his view of what the referee would have thought in that moment. “This is all about the covering player. He's out on the wing and there's no doubt he's going to come inside but, by that time, they think the covering player will get across. It's decided it's a possible goalscoring opportunity, as opposed to an obvious goalscoring opportunity.”

With the incident occurring in the 76th minute, it was clearly at an important time in the game, as it was goalless at the time. If anything, the moments were a clear boost for Beto who is yet to start a game this season in the league and he could yet take over from Dominic Calvert-Lewin against West Ham United.